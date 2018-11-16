ChoirFest will get Bognor Regis singing!

The team behind ChoirFest are bringing a festive edition of the popular event to Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre.

Choirfest at Christmas will see five community choirs come together in a festival concert perfect to get audiences in the Christmas spirit, promises co-organiser Will Hackett.

“It takes place on Saturday, November 25 at 7.30pm, and the evening concert will feature many popular – and a few less well-known – festive songs.

“This is our second year this year, and we usually do it in the spring. It grew this year to two days, and being opportunistic, we thought the chance was there to do something at Christmas, something in the interim during the festive season, so really this is a festive version of our main event, really the same format.”

Taking part will be Arun Acapella from Bognor; the Igloo Choir from Wickham; Brighton and Hove Operatic Society Show Choir; the RAFA Choir from Bognor and Inspirations from Littlehampton.

Tickets are on sale from the Regis Centre and can be bought online by visiting www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01243 861010.

“The choirs will arrive during the day, late morning, early afternoon, and they will rehearse on stage and watch each other.

“There is networking between them and then they are given a very simple group song which they will then perform together in the evening concert. In the evening concert the choirs will also sing by themselves.”

Meanwhile preparations are already under way for Choirfest 2019 which will take place over the weekend of March 16-17.

“With ten choirs now confirmed, this will be the biggest event yet bringing together a host of community choirs from across the region, coming together for the weekend culminating in an evening festival concert showcasing their unique tastes and talents through music.

“Registration for choirs to participate in the event is now closed. However we are looking for individuals to form a scratch choir to perform at the Saturday evening concert. This will see people come together as a group for the first time, rehearse during the day and then perform along with the other choirs in the evening. For more information, and to confirm your interest, email connect@berstedarts.com.”

ChoirFest was launched last year by Arun Arts working in collaboration with Bersted Arts – both based in Bognor Regis.

“It was the first non-competitive event of its kind in the region to bring local community choirs together from across the area to share in their mutual joy and appreciation of music; to learn from each other; and to showcase their individuality and unique sound to the wider public. The idea is to celebrate the joy of music and community choirs and to bring them together. Every time we run this event we get a lot of interest from the public. People see how much the choirs are enjoying themselves and want to try it as well.”

