Chichester professor offers fundraising concert

Laura Ritchie will perform an hour of classical music on Sunday, February 4 at 4pm in the Chapel of the Ascension at the University of Chichester.

The concert will benefit an upcoming trip to America as part of the international experience module where she and her students will teach and give workshops to groups of school children, introducing them to the cello, singing, and playing the ukulele. They will also teach UCLA students who volunteer as summer camp counsellors with the UniCamp programme, where city children are given the chance to experience creative activities away from their urban environment Professor Ritchie and her students aim to raise funds to provide these groups of children with ukuleles so that after the workshops, they can continue to make music in their schools.

There is no charge for the concert on Sunday, February 4. Donations via a retiring collection will be accepted. The concert includes music by Bach, Boccherini, and Chopin. Professor Ritchie will be accompanied on the Steinway Fancy D piano by Simon Arthurs.