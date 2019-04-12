Britain’s Got Talent star Faryl Smith joins Chestnut Tree House fundraiser iin Worthing

Faryl Smith is delighted to be heading back to Worthing once again for a Chestnut Tree House fundraiser.

Classical Reflection (identical twins Naomi and Hannah Moxon), Aled Jones and Concentus will also be on the bill on Saturday, April 13 at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre in a show put together by Andrew Parsons.

Faryl reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2008 aged just 12 years old. Since then she has released three successful albums, duetted with Jose Carreras and Russell Watson, sung at various cup finals and performed on a number of occasions for the Royal Family. She is currently studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. In her fourth and final year, she is just making decisions now about where exactly to pursue her postgraduate studies in the autumn.

“The degree has been good. I think I am doing quite well at the moment. Things seem to be progressing with my teacher, and I am just enjoying the whole experience, trying to balance it with the concerts at the weekends.

“I had never had the formal training before, and I used to go to the Classical Brits and see all the people that I admired, people that had had the training. I just wanted to have the opportunities as a classical singer and hopefully do opera but hopefully still do the albums for Decca. I suppose I did things the opposite way around, but really that was just because of circumstances. I started when I was very young, but I had always wanted a degree. In terms of this industry, it is a good thing to have. The industry is not as big as it used to be, and I think it is just good to have that background.

“I was 12 when I was on Britain’s Got Talent and I am 23 now. To be honest, most of it is a bit of a blur to me because I was so young, but the memories from it are all positive memories. I think it was probably more stressful for my parents. They had to do all the looking after. They were making sure that I was just enjoying the singing and having fun. I was so well protected by my parents that the memories I have are all very good ones.

“Sometimes it just seems like yesterday. Sometimes it just seems like it happened to a different person. But I am very lucky that my nana has made several scrapbooks full of lots of memories. My grandparents always try to come to as many concerts as they can, which is lovely. They should be coming to Worthing. I have performed in Worthing quite a few times. I have performed with Aled before and I have also performed with Blake and Collabro.”

And Faryl will hope to continue to balance concert work and studies once she starts her postgraduate course: “I always try to put the same commitment into my studies as I do into my concerts. Sometimes one of them has to give, but I definitely want to be doing both.”

Also on the bill is Concentus, a popular and talented 70-strong choir from Eastbourne.

Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

