Brighton Festival taster day coming up

Brighton Festival is hosting a free taster event on Sunday, April 7 at Brighton Dome for visitors to experience a flavour of what’s to come in May.

The event is inspired by Brighton Festival’s guest director, acclaimed Malian musician Rokia Traoré, and this year’s themes of storytelling and journeys.

Spokeswoman Jessica Weiss said: “There will be opportunities to meet the festival programming team, sample delicious Senegalese food from Brighton-based Le Baobab Cuisine and enjoy live west African music. Family-friendly activities for participants of all ages include poetry workshops, story-time corner, badge and mask-making, cupcake decorating and a mix your own smoothie bicycle!

“Former Brighton Festival Producer, Philip Morgan will present a fascinating talk about the Festival’s quirky past. From roast beef to Anish Kapoor, will feature astounding facts dating back to when Brighton held its first festival in 1814. Brighton-based theatre company Spymonkey will run a clowning workshop in celebration of their 20th anniversary show Cooped, returning to the Festival at Pavilion Theatre Worthing.

“Live music comes from Classic Ghana Hi-life – Alex Yeboah, Kofi Adu and Papa J Mensah, three exceptional artists from this seminal west African music style that was instrumental in igniting the worldwide popularity of African music. This special line-up of musicians will perform Highlife, Palmwine Guitar Music and Kpanlogo in an intimate setting, along with a set from acapella trio Bel Mousai.”

Beth Burgess, executive producer of Brighton Festival, said: “The taster day will give a flavour of west African culture, inspired by Rokia and the artists she’s bringing to Brighton in May and to give Festival visitors, whether they are veterans or first-timers, the chance to come and find out more.

“The Brighton Festival team will be on hand to answer questions about the incredible range of events on offer and with lots of free entertainment and activities we want to offer a little piece of the Festival on a Sunday afternoon. This year’s Festival is all about coming together, sharing stories and passing them on, and this day will be a great beginning to that.

“Visitors purchasing tickets on the day can take advantage of no order booking fees, as well as a multi-buy offer when six tickets are purchased for different Festival events, the cheapest will be free.”

The event is free and takes place on Sunday, April 7, 12-4pm, Brighton Dome café-bar.

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships

"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail

Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour

Southbourne will be Rachael McShane's last gig before her baby arrives

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year

Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester