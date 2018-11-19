Brighton Festival Chorus join the the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the Royal Albert Hall

Following their huge success performing Britten’s poignant War Requiem in Coventry Cathedral last week, Brighton Festival Chorus and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra continue their collaboration to perform another great Requiem, this time by Verdi, in the Royal Albert Hall, London.

The performance on 20th November, featuring soloists Helena Dix, Alessandra Volpe, David Butt Philip and Roland Wood will be conducted by Jac van Steen.

A spokesman said: “Following this, on 9th December, BFC and the RPO are joined by Brighton Festival Youth Choir to perform their Christmas Concert closer to home, in Brighton Dome. This annual extravaganza will feature Mezzo Soprano Juliet Pochin and be conducted by James Morgan.

“As well as the usual scintillating performances of Christmas favourites, carols, corny jokes and a member of the audience conducting the Hallelujah Chorus, there is a new treat in store. This year, to mark the end of its 50th anniversary year, the chorus held a compose a carol competition, sponsored by Howarth of London. Out of over 150 entries, from 28 countries, the winning carol, by a young American composer, Ross Jallo, will receive its World premiere at this concert.”

Tickets are available from http://brightondome.org.uk.

Brighton Festival Chorus (BFC) was founded in 1968. Its debut performance was Belshazzar's Feast, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by the composer, William Walton.

Since then, BFC has established and maintained a reputation as one of Britain’s finest choirs, working with top professional orchestras and artists, and delivering consistently high quality performances.

Known for its versatility, BFC performs not only the standard choral repertoire but also new works, commissions and collaborations with popular music artists.

BFC performs in the Brighton Festival every year and at major concert venues in London, Britain and in Europe, with internationally acclaimed orchestras and conductors.

BFC supports Brighton Festival Youth Choir to promote and sustain interest in choral singing in young people, as well as arranging choral workshops to encourage participation in the local community.

Marin Alsop to conduct Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms in Chichester Cathedral





Will We Ever Have Sex Again? Singer Amy Rigby wants to know!



Walter & Lenny recreates the Hussey/Bernstein friendship in Chichester

A priceless diamond... and everybody is after it!

Chichester novelist Kate Mosse to be The Voice of God in a Prebendal School production

Brighton Theatre Royal - find out the top shows coming this winter!

Ex-Squeeze bassist John Bentley launches album with his new band in West Sussex

Artist Jack Vettriano's work to be celebrated in Worthing

How The Overtones have coped with the tragedy of bandmate Timmy Matley's death