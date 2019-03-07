10 things coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Ten things you won't want to miss

1 Music. Another year, another tour. Paul Carrack is delighted to be so busy. “The albums are all part of the mix, but the gigs have always been the lifeblood and fortunately it seems to be thriving at the moment.” The tour brings him to G Live, Guildford on March 8 and the Brighton Centre on March 16.

2 Theatre. Worthing Musical Theatre Company are relishing all the challenges of going back to Bad Girls The Musical. Julie Jordan, who played Yvonne when they first staged it ten years ago, is directing the show this time, at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from March 13-16.

3 Theatre. The play of The Silver Sword will be the spring production from the Rustington Players – a piece based on the celebrated children’s book by Ian Serraillier. The play of The Silver Sword takes place from Wednesday, March 13 to Saturday, March 16 at 7.45pm at the Woodlands Centre, Woodlands Avenue, Rustington. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £10 are available on Ticketsouce.co.uk/rustingtonplayers or phone/text 07546306438. Also available on the door.

4 Music. This year’s Worthing Music and Arts Festival Gala will take place on Sunday, March 10 at Emmanuel United Reformed Church, St Michaels Road at 4pm. The Festival committee have taken the decision to support Group B Strep Support (GBSS) after their chairman Helen Emery and her wife Beth Emery lost their son Isaac to Group B Strep on December 4 last year. Tickets are £5 (children under 16 free of charge with accompanying adult) and available on the door. All proceeds from the Gala on March 10 will go to GBSS.

5 Theatre. Peter James’ spine-chilling novel The House On Cold Hill is coming to the stage in a version Peter has effectively co-produced, following on from the success of three stage adaptations of his books in fairly rapid succession. The piece is at the Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday, March 4-Saturday, March 9.

6 Music. Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Sunday, March 10 in the town’s Assembly Hall celebrates one of the great poets of the Romantic era, Lord Byron. Celebrated viola player Sarah-Jane Bradley will be making her Worthing debut with WSO. Sarah-Jane will also play William Alwyn’s Pastorial Fantasia for viola and strings. The March concert also includes Chabriers’s Joyeuse March, the delicate favourite Clair de Lune by Debussy, with Bizet’s L’Arlesienne – Suite No 1 concluding a wonderful spring concert from the professional orchestra of West Sussex. The concert starts at 2.45pm. Tickets are available from Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

7 Theatre . Brighton Theatre Group – Youth are offering the high-school edition of Chicago. A story of murder and celebrity is told through the Kander & Ebb’s score including All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, When You’re Good To Mama, All I Care About Is Love, Mr Cellophane, Me And My Baby and of course Razzle Dazzle. Performances are from Tues to Sat, March 5-9 at 7.45pm; Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets www.theoldmarket.com.

8 Comedy. Matt’s Comedy Club presents Joanna Neary: Wife on Earth in the Connaught Studio, Worthing on Thursday, March 7 at 8pm Spokesman Russ Bravo said: “Joanna Neary is back with her latest array of characters, all investigating the history of marriage, hosted by Joanna’s much-loved Celia character inspired by Brief Encounter. When Celia, a repressed housewife with a tempestuously-romantic inner life, and husband Fred reach their 30th wedding anniversary and find they’ve bought each other the same shower cap, Celia re-evaluates her life. Is there more to life than making a scale model of the Trans-Siberian Express? In 2016 Celia’s debut show received a Best Show Nomination for Dave’s Leicester Comedy Festival.” Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) from worthing-theatres.co.uk or 01903 206206.

9 Cabaret. An evening of cabaret will be performed café style by Michael Mates and William Godfree at The Norfolk Hotel, Arundel on Friday, March 8 at 7pm. Tickets are £25 (to include a welcome drink and canapés) and are available from St Nicholas’ parish office on 01903 882262. The night is a Friends of St Nicholas’ Church event. Following their acclaimed Memories of Flanders and Swann, the duo has produced an evening of cabaret for café with songs by Noel Coward, Tom Lehrer, Stilgoe and Skellern, Kit and the Widow, Victoria Wood and others. “Not unexpectedly, the themes in their saucy but gentle journey through the human condition include the meaning of life, old age, current affairs, style, dancing, show business, xenophobia and, of course, love,” a spokesman said.

10 Theatre. Storrington Dramatic Society’s Spring production 2019 is based on the true story of Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in this country. The Thrill of Love by Amanda Whittington will be directed by Sue Goble. The cast includes Mel Newton (Ruth Ellis), Lena Richardson-Hill (Sylvia Shaw), Stella Russell (Doris Judd), Angela Munnoch (Vickie Martin) and Ian Stuart (Jack Gale). Sue said: “This is an intense drama, based on the true story of Ruth Ellis. A Soho nightclub hostess, Ruth had a stormy relationship with an abusive, upper-class, racing driver. Set in the mid-1950s, the play is not just a re-telling of Ruth’s life and death, but encourages the audience to delve further into the circumstances that led her to shoot the man she loved, and to question whether the punishment fitted the crime. Was Ruth a victim of her lifestyle and, indeed, was this lifestyle chosen or forced upon her? Was she influenced by others to act as she did?” Performances will take place at Sullington Parish Hall from Thursday, March 14 to Saturday, March 16, all at 7.45pm. Tickets, priced at £10, are on sale now via the ticket link on www.storringtondramatics.co.uk, or can be obtained in person at Fowlers Estate Agent, The Square, Storrington.

