Michael Wooldridge will be at the Worthing Wurlitzer

Michael Wooldridge is the featured organist at the Worthing Wurlitzer this Sunday, May 19 at 2.30pm.

Spokesman Simon Field said: “Michael has played the Worthing Wurlitzer for a variety of occasions including Sunday concerts, children’s concerts, sing-a-longs during the Worthing Beer Festival and as the soloist in the Saint-Saens Organ concerto with the Worthing Symphony Orchestra.

“Michael is passionate about musical education and heads programmes in two schools for pupils to learn the organ. Today he will introduce Jamyma Hanson, one of the bright young Wurlitzer talents to have risen through the ranks of the Rye Wurlitzer Academy.

“Jamyma started to play after seeing a presentation by Michael which tempted her to give playing a try. Since then, she has come on in leaps and bounds and is now a very competent player, having made several concert performances on organs throughout the southern half of the UK. She has also played for various electronic organ societies and been featured playing and chatting on BBC Radio 2.

“Jamyma is thrilled to be joining her mentor to make her first concert appearance at the Worthing Wurlitzer. Her part of the afternoon includes not only a cameo section in the concert but also, a first, as she will be using her talents at the Wurlitzer to accompany Michael playing some features on the grand piano.

“The music on Sunday will be a satisfying selection of jazz and swing standards along with musical numbers from the great Hollywood films and West End shows. Michael will play the both the organ and the Steinway Grand piano, from where he will also duet with Jamyma at the Wurlitzer. Jamyma will also have her own solo performance on the Wurlitzer.

“Do come along to what promises to be a wonderful afternoon of music this Sunday, May 19 starting at 2.30pm at The Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing BH11 1HQ.”

Tickets on 01903 206206.

