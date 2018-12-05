Meet Santa as he travels around Shoreham on his sleigh and stops off in Southwick

Father Christmas and his sleigh will soon be travelling around Shoreham and stopping off in Southwick.

The annual Christmas street collections for Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club will start on Monday and members of the Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat crew will be helping out that day, as well as the following Monday.

Santa and his sleigh travel around the streets of Shoreham making a charity collection for Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club

Father Christmas will be starting the street collections at 5.45pm on all days, except Saturday, December 15, when the sleigh sets off at 5pm.

There will also be three static collections – tomorrow from 3pm to 8pm, next to Marlipins Museum in High Street, Shoreham; Saturday 10am to midday in Southwick Square; and Saturday, December 15, 8.30am to 11.30am at The Longshore pub for the children’s breakfast event (tickets available only from The Longshore).

Street collections are as follows:

Monday, December 10: Middle Road east, Church Green and Rectory Road area, with the lifeboat crew.

Tuesday, December 11: The Drive, Downsway, Chanctonbury Drive, Mill Hill Drive, The Avenue, Driveway.

Wednesday, December 12: Ravens Road, Hebe Road, Swiss Garden, Connaught Avenue, Greenacres, Victoria Road, Southdown Road.

Thursday, December 13: Hammy Way, Mansell Road, Williams Road, Wilmott Road, Crown Road, Hammy Lane.

Friday, December 14: Parkside, Downside, Herb Estate.

Saturday, December 15: Nicolson Drive area, Middle Road west, Eastern Avenue, Park Avenue, St Giles Close, Adur Drive, Gordon Road.

Monday, December 17: Shoreham Beach, with the lifeboat crew.

Wednesday, December 19: Greenways Crescent, Garden Close, Shoreham Crescent, Orchard Gate.

