Major new West Sussex learning programme focuses on communities in the First World War

West Sussex communities and their First World War history will be explored in a major new programme launched by Aspire Sussex and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The West Sussex First World War Learning Programme of free talks and events launches on Saturday, June 22, and runs until Wednesday, July 10.

A First World War exhibition at Littlehampton Museum. Photo by Derek Martin DM1880846a

Robyn Kohler, chief executive of Aspire Sussex, said: “We’re delighted to have received this support thanks to people who play the National Lottery.

“We hope that people across West Sussex take the opportunity to book places on these talks and events this June and July. We would like to thank the Novium Museum, Crawley Museum and Littlehampton Museum for their help and support.

“We look forward to the beginning of our partnership with local museums which will be a platform for us to create further programmes of adult education in the future.”

Thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund’s First World War: Then and Now programme, Aspire Sussex has been able to put together a full programme to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

There will be a range of educational activities, all completely free and easy to book through the website www.aspiresussex.org.uk/ww1

The focus is on local stories, local memories and local communities, to encourage communities to build new memories by cherishing the old ones.

Programme

Crawley and Its Great House in World War I by Helen Poole – Crawley Museum, Saturday, June 22, 11am to 12pm; Crawley Library, Saturday, June 29, 11am to 12pm.

Disaster on the Broad Fourteens by David Slade – Marle Place, Burgess Hill, Monday, June 24, 11am to 12pm; Drill Hall, Horsham, Thursday, June 27, 2pm to 3pm.

Economic Impacts of the Great War by Neil Lindblom – The Learning Shop, Littlehampton, Wednesday, June 26, 11am to 12pm.

Mobilisation and Mourning: Chichester During The Great War by Dr Ross Wilson – The Novium Museum, Chichester, Thursday, June 27, 6pm to 7pm.

From Trenches to Treaties Family Day – The Novium Museum, Chichester, Saturday, June 26, 10am to 3pm.

Poetry of the Great War by Dr Claudia Gould – Marle Place, Burgess Hill, Tuesday, July 2, 7pm to 8pm.

Graylingwell War Hospital 1915-1919 by Katherine Slay – Chichester Adult Education Centre, Tuesday, July 2, 7pm to 8pm.

Commemorating World War I Event – Millennium Chamber, Manor House, Littlehampton, Tuesday, July 9, 10am to 3pm. Talks must be booked individually: Local Impacts of World War I, 10.30am to 11.15am; Suffragettes and the First World War, 11.30am to 12.15pm; Military Movements in WWI, 1pm to 1.45pm; Societal Impact of the Great War, 2pm to 2.45pm.