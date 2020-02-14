Let’s Face It offers an exhibition from Shoreham’s John Stanley-Clamp at Shoreham’s Skyway Gallery from February 10-22.

John said: “I find people very interesting. The idea for the exhibition was meeting people, over a period of time, who I wanted to photograph.

“In some cases the work has had various other mediums added to it to tie in with the person. Some of the pieces are tongue-in-cheek which I hope will give the audience room to look twice. Photographic exhibitions often only offer the viewer standard format sizes; I have been playful with scale to introduce different aspects and points of view.

“I trained at Worthing College of Design and at Royal College of Art. My mum started me off, drawing my cat. After RCA I joined Harrods as an artist, designing for window displays and exhibitions. Later I moved to Kodak, in the 60s, again as an artist, designing for their Regent Street shop windows and for exhibitions in various countries. Then followed my job as art director for Conran’s as a graphic designer.

“After that I freelanced in photography and graphics, which included photographing a variety of music groups for album covers and advertising work. I also started some part-time lecturing in London art colleges.

“In the 70s I was offered the position of head of visual communication at my old college, now Northbrook College. I left there after twenty years, continuing to run courses privately. Some of my best times were at Kodak, working with all the well-known photographers – Don McCullum, Terence Donovan, Anthony Armstrong Jones, amongst others, designing their exhibitions. Their work certainly influenced me. As did the period with Philips Records where I photographed people like David Bowie, The Beatles and The Goons.

“I have had other exhibitions of my mixed media works. But this exhibition is a mix brought together by… let’s face it… who know!”

