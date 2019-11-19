Latos Xx masterminds successful Worthing College Children In Need fundraiser

Tom Latos, a 16-year-old musician and artist called Latos Xx, put on a successful variety show for Children In Need featuring young performers from Worthing College.

It was staged in the Sealight Theatre.

Tom said: “The night was a great success, with lots of talented Worthing College students from Creative and Performing arts showing their talent and abilities. We started off the show with Luce Poole and Amy Stanwell performing an incredible dance duo, followed by Lauren Bayes singing “Speechless” from Aladdin, accompanied by a dance by Catherine Lucy. We then had an amazing performance of “A Change In Me” by Becky Moore, with beautiful performance skills and facial expressions. Leah Schofield then performed a brilliant cover of “The Only Exception” by Paramore, followed by Kyrah Albert singing Back to Black alongside Chloe Younger playing guitar. We then had Lucas Measor play guitar and sing an emotional performance of “All I want” and Lauren Groome sing a beautiful rendition of Rihanna’s “Stay”. Closing Act 1 was Izzy Faulkner giving us dynamic dancing to “Dancing Monkey”, sung again by Lauren Bayes.

“Opening Act 2 was the genius composition of Chris Pelling’s musical “Laments With The Lonely”, with Leja Tamm doing an excellent job at playing piano alongside Chloe playing guitar, and Alice playing ukulele. We had Chris, Luce and Lauren performing the excellent and chilling songs, “Ghost” and “My Children” which Chris has composed all by himself! We also had Jasmine Pelling doing a creepy job of being the monster under the bed!

“Act 2 also saw a tear jerking performance of “Make You Feel My Love” by Jasmine Welsh, a powerful duet of “Shallow” by Chris, Lauren and guitar by Chloe, a beautiful duet of “Lifeline” by Luce and Amy and a thoughtful performance of “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Kyrah.”

Tom Latos finished the night with his lip sync performance and singing of his songs “Sociopath” and “The Master”, and ended the show with a bang by lip syncing to Madonna’s vogue, featuring performances from Chris, Luce, Lauren, Catherine and Jasmine, with Jasmine having choreographed the backup dancers with her excellent research of the vogue genre.

Tom then welcomed everyone on and thanked Kim and Tyler for the amazing light and sound design and for Kim’s support on making the event possible.

“Throughout the show as a host, I had trivial “Pudsey questions” with members of the audience who guessed the questions right having to wear my wigs and clothes throughout the night!

“A big thanks to Charlotte and Jasmine, our front of house hosts, Nathan Bailey, our photographer for the night and to Mia, Luise and Tom for helping backstage. Thank you to everyone who came for helping raise a total of £260 for children in need!

The show was on Friday, November 15 from 5.30-7.30pm.

Calendar Girls at Chichester Festival Theatre - review

University of Chichester's triple threat students in action

Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter