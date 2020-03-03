Lancing's Boundstone Chorus promise something for everyone

Lancing-based choir The Boundstone Chorus are promising something for everyone at their next concert.

The chorus, under the direction of Aedan Kerney, will perform popular and classical music including Josh Groban's You Raise Me Up, Cy Coleman's The Rhythm of Life, Haydn's The Heavens are Telling, Karl Jenkins' Adiemus, John Rutter's For the Beauty of the Earth and Celtic Blessing, Ola Gjeilo's The Ground and The Lord's Prayer from David Fanshawe's African Sanctus.

The concert takes place on Saturday, March 7 at 7.30pm in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing.

Aedan Kerney, Musical Director said: “We think this concert really offers something for everyone. Some music will be familiar and much-loved but there will also be pieces which we're performing for the first time and we are looking forward to sharing them with our, as ever, very receptive audience.”

Tickets priced £10 (centre) and £6 (sides) with under-16s £3 are available by emailing the box office or telephoning 01903 762793 or online at www.theboundstonechorus.co.uk/concerts.

