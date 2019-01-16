Ladies’ wrestling set to return to Worthing at the St Paul’s Centre

Top ladies’ wrestling action comes to the St Paul’s Centre in Worthing for the first time next month.

Zan Phoenix, one of the UK’s fastest rising female stars, features on the big half-term spectacular on February 21 when she faces new heavyweight battler Katy Bishop.

It’s the first time the grappling girls have appeared in a Worthing ring since October 2016, when the Premier Promotions shows were being held at the Assembly Hall.

It will be a baptism of fire on her Worthing debut for Phoenix, who will be giving away plenty of weight in her catchweight contest against Bishop, the latest recruit to the stable of top manager and self-styled “Twisted Genius” Dean Ayass, who will be in her corner for the bout.

On what promises to be an action-packed night, the opening show of 2019 will also feature an over the top rope, last man standing American Rumble for only the second time at the St Paul’s Centre.

Among the top names set to appear are Littlehampton’s James Tighe, a top contender for British heavyweight championship honours who is returning to the Premier Wrestling Federation circuit after a lengthy absence, popular man mountain Karl Atlas, and the always entertaining “Prince of Mumbai “ Rishi Ghosh.

Tickets for the show on February 21, with discounts for advanced bookings, are available in person at the centre in Chapel Road or can be booked online via the St Paul’s website, stpaulsworthing.co.uk.

---

Driving tests: How hard is it to pass at Lancing test centre?

Free TV licences: Tens of thousands of West Sussex households could lose out when scheme ends next year

Electric cars becoming more popular with West Sussex drivers as ranges increase and prices decrease