Kaiser Chiefs confirm Brighton date for January next year

Kaiser Chiefs have announced the release of a new single ‘People Know How To Love One Another’ alongside details of a new UK arena tour for January 2020 – a tour which takes in Brighton.

They play the Brighton Centre on Thursday, January 30.

Spokesman Simon Blackmore said: “People Know…’ is the lead single from the Kaiser Chiefs’ forthcoming new album Duck and follows hot on the heels of ‘Record Collection’, which gave fans their first taste of the new album. Duck, released on July 26th 2019 through Polydor, is the sound of one of the most successful British guitar bands of the millennium reclaiming the creative swagger that underpins their strongest work.

“Fresh from their triumphant homecoming gig at Leeds Elland Road on June 8th, Kaiser Chiefs announce a nine-date UK arena tour (with very special guests Razorlight) which includes a date at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 21st June from http://www.gigsandtours.com & http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk



“Fans who pre-order the album from http://store.universalmusic.com/kaiserchiefs/before 5pm on Tuesday 18th June (or have already pre-ordered from the store https://kaiserchiefs.lnk.to/StoreTD) will get pre-sale access to UK tour tickets from 9am on Wednesday 19th June.”

Full list of new UK dates is as follows;

JANUARY 2020

TUE 21 HULL BONUS ARENA

WED 22 EDINBURGH USHER HALL

FRI 24 BLACKPOOL EMPRESS BALLROOM

SAT 25 BIRMINGHAM ARENA

MON 27 PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS

TUE 28 BOURNEMOUTH INTERNATIONAL CENTRE

THU 30 BRIGHTON CENTRE

FRI 31 CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

FEBRUARY 2020

SAT 01 LONDON THE O2