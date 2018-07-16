Join the summer fun on the i360 - drag queen story time and a silent disco

A drag queen story time, pottery classes, a discovery trail and even a silent disco will all take place on the British Airways i360 this summer.

The Brighton seafront attraction has announced its family events taking place during the school holidays.

The Kidz Pride Silent Disco

The i360, which allows visitors to glide up to 450ft in its glass viewing pod, offers views of the city and beyond. On Wednesday, July 25 kids go free to celebrate the start of the school holidays.

The Kidz Pride Silent Disco will take place from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, August 3, on the opening day of Brighton Pride.

Drag Queen Storytime is a free event for children under eight years old, to hear tales of acceptance, tolerance and daring to be different, hosted by top Brighton drag queens.

Storytime will be held from 10am to 10.45am from Monday, July 30 to Friday, August 3 at the i360 beach building.

Giant games at the i360

There will also be a free pottery workshop in the beach building on Tuesday, August 7 between 11am and 4pm, for those aged eight and over.

A children’s art exhibition will also be displayed in the beachside exhibition space during the summer holidays from Friday, August 10.

There will also be giant games at the i360 boarding deck incliding Connect 4, Jenga or quoits.

And a discovery trail will allow youngsters to spot windfarms on the horizon, artwork on the nearby rooftops or domes nestled among the city rooftops.

To find out more about the events, visit: BritishAirwaysi360.com