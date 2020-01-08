John Craigie goes completely analog ahead of Brighton date

Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter John Craigie will headline The Prince Albert in Brighton on January 28.

John released his new album last April. The completely analog album was recorded live to a two-inch tape, mastered to tape, and cut straight to be pressed to vinyl.

“These are songs written for last year’s No Rain, No Rose, but were cut from the album because they’re slower and softer in feel than the rest of that album,” he explains. “They are sort of homeless songs, which is one reason why I used the name Scarecrow. They are songs that are out alone in a field.

“Scarecrow was self-produced, and as you’ll hear there isn’t much production,” John adds. “Most songs were done either on first or second take. It turns out lots of people record to tape, then mix digitally on Pro Tools, but it’s uncommon to go analog for the full process. I think vinyl fans will appreciate the sound and the fully analog process, while Craigie fans will appreciate putting on a record that is really chill and vibey.”

Craigie’s music is connecting with both audiences and various famous folks. Fellow troubadour Todd Snider hand-delivered a gift on stage, and Chuck Norris sent Craigie fan mail. Craigie also caught the attention of Jack Johnson.

