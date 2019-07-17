Jenny Lewis plays Brighton on back of acclaimed album

Jenny Lewis heads for a date at Brighton, Concorde 2 on July 24

Spokesman James Heward said: “Jenny Lewis’s new album On The Line has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed collections of the year with glowing reviews across the board. It also became the highest charting UK album of her career to date, including her top 50-charting previous album The Voyager, as well as Rilo Kiley’s breakthrough Under The Blacklight.

“Building on that momentum, Jenny’s forthcoming UK and Ireland tour has been extended due to overwhelming public demand.

“Capturing Jenny Lewis’s inimitable gift for classic songwriting that’s rich with evocative and emotionally resonant lyrics, On The Line features contributions from Beck, Ringo Starr, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Jim Keltner and Jason Falkner.”