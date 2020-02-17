Created with Sketch.
Southwick Players award winners at the SPOSCARS 2019

In pictures: Southwick Players’ SPOSCARS awards evening

Southwick Players’ annual awards evening, the SPOSCARS, saw prizes presented to winners chosen by members to celebrate another successful season.

Nominations were made by the directors of the four productions during 2019, Death and the Maiden, Ben Hur, Dinner, and The Matchmaker. President Gary Cook said: “It is a celebration of the company as a whole, now in its 85th year”

Richard Lindfield was presented with the John Stone Memorial Shield for best overall production for Death and the Maiden
Jacqueline Harper won the Venetia Baker Award for best actress for her role as Paige in Dinner
Neil Turk-Thompson won the Richard Pincott Award for best actor for his role as Mike in Dinner
Louise Yeo won best supporting actress for her role as Sian in Dinner
