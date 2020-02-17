In pictures: Southwick Players’ SPOSCARS awards evening

Nominations were made by the directors of the four productions during 2019, Death and the Maiden, Ben Hur, Dinner, and The Matchmaker. President Gary Cook said: “It is a celebration of the company as a whole, now in its 85th year”
Southwick Players’ annual awards evening, the SPOSCARS, saw prizes presented to winners chosen by members to celebrate another successful season.
