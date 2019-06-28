How To Look Good Naked is back - and looking for people to take part

Nearly 14 years after its premiere, Discovery owned Really has commissioned Maverick TV to revive hit make-over show How To Look Good Naked.

Anybody who is interested in applying for the show can do so via https://bit.ly/howtolookgoodnaked2019.

The closing date for applications is 7th July with filming due to take place from July onwards.

Clare Laycock, VP Head of Lifestyle and Entertainment Brands at Discovery UK, said: “Once again fronted by super stylist Gok Wan, the new 6x60’ series of How To Look Good Naked will help a new generation of people suffering from a lack of body confidence to feel good about how they look, both in and out of their clothes. In each episode, Gok helps two participants overcome their insecurities, taking them on a journey of self-discovery in the lead-up to the grand finale naked photoshoot. The series will air early 2020.

“With social media being more widely used than ever before, body confidence continues to be an enormous issue for a number of men and women. How To Look Good Naked was an incredibly important programme in boosting peoples’ self-esteem and self-worth, and I am delighted to bring to Really for a brand new run.”

She added: “Gok’s infectious enthusiasm and ability to connect with others played an integral part in the show’s original success, and we look forward to him presenting the show once again”

Gok Wan said: “I strongly believe that we are in a crisis of body confidence and scrutiny which is why it is the right time to bring back How To Look Good Naked and get people feeling comfortable in their own skin, whatever their shape or size. I cannot wait to be a part of the show once again!”

Charlotte Reid, Senior Director of Production and Development at Discovery UK ,said: “Gok and I worked together on the original How To Look Good Naked series, and when we recently worked again on Say Yes To The Dress Lancashire, we realised it wasn’t only today’s brides who needed his ability to build confidence. Bringing back this legacy brand with one of my favourite talents is incredibly exciting.”

The new series will follow several people of all ages to offer them the ultimate feel good transformation. We are looking for real people from all over the UK that deserve top experts help with building confidence and self-esteem through hairstyling, make up and fashion - free of charge. In particular, we are looking for single people as well as pairs of friends, relatives or colleagues who want to transform the way they see themselves, and learn to love the body they’re in!”

