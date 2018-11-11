How to help Guild Care at various events in the run up to Christmas

Fundraising is essential for a charity. Not only does it help fund vital services, it also serves as an opportunity to spread word of the organisation, informing the community about the importance of what they do and how they can help.

Guild Care’s events help raise money for its 30-plus community support services for people aged five to 105 living within Worthing and its surrounding areas. From dementia support, care homes and community transport, to providing carers with a much-needed break, these services aim to reduce isolation and support people to live well and independently for longer.

Guild Care's Warwick Street charity shop is hosting its debut Fashion Show

Juliet Hinton-Smith, Guild Care’s events officer, said: “We have so many great events coming up in the community and we encourage people to come along and join in the fun to help us raise funds for our vital services. We have plenty of events to help you wrap up the year and get the whole family into the Christmas spirit.”

Test your general knowledge and come along to Worthing Scope’s quiz night at Queen Street Church hall on Friday, November 16. There will be teams of six, with a bring-your-own-drink policy. Tickets are £10 and include a delicious fish and chip supper.

Consider yourself a wine buff? Join Guild Care for its Call My Bluff wine tasting event at Cissbury Barns on Thursday, November 29 – it’s wine tasting with a twist. Put your skills to the test with Hennings Wine and see if you can tell the truth from the bluffs. The game, as well as homemade shepherd’s pie and dessert, are all included in the ticket price of £26 per person.

To get you into the Christmas party season mood, Guild Care’s Warwick Street charity shop is hosting its debut Fashion Show on Friday, November 30. Enjoy a glass of prosecco on arrival and view some of the unique items that the shop has to offer for just £5 a ticket. There will also be a raffle on the night with tickets on sale in the Warwick Street shop beforehand.

If you need more help to get you in the festive spirit, come along to Guild Care’s Christmas fayre at St Paul’s Worthing in December. You can browse stalls for Christmas gifts and decorations, enjoy lunch or a hot drink and snack at St Paul’s own café and visit Santa in his grotto.

Why not pop along to one of Guild Care’s care home Christmas fayres. On Saturday, November 24, Caer Gwent is opening its doors for guests to be greeted by Father Christmas as they walk in and enjoy a variety of stalls, topped off with mince pies and mulled wine.

Linfield House’s fayre on Saturday, December 8, is free admission and complete with a raffle, tombola, many other stalls and Santa’s grotto, where there will be small gifts for each child.

For more information on Guild Care’s events, visit www.guildcare.org, call the fundraising team on 01903 528613, or email fundraising@guildcare.org.

Guild Care singing group has great benefits and it’s all for fun

Guild Care services help older people to live independently

What to do with your unwanted furniture and other homeware