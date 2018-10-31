How to apply for Shoreham’s town carol service 2018 tickets

Details of Shoreham’s annual town carol service have been released by St Mary de Haura Church.

Every year, the town centre church is full to capacity for this popular Christmas Eve service, so tickets are issued in advance.

The tickets are free of charge, maximum of four per household, and all applications for tickets must be in writing.

Sue Clay, parish administrator, said: “St Mary’s Christmas Eve carol service is always very popular, so to avoid overcrowding in the church, admission to the service is by ticket only.

“We are sorry we cannot accept applications by email, telephone or in person.”

Priority is given to the Friends of St Mary’s and regular members of the congregations. After this, tickets are allocated on a first come, first served basis from Friday, November 23.

To apply, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to The Parish Administrator, c/o 69 Hammy Lane, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex BN43 6BJ

The town carol service will take place on Monday, December 24, at 5pm.

In the meantime, the church has its Christmas fair on Saturday, November 10, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Admission is free and there will be a variety of stalls, including books, cakes, bric-a-brac, tombola, cards, jewellery, face painting, toys, presents and sweets.

There will also be a raffle, refreshments and musical entertainment.

New First World War information boards unveiled on Southwick Green

RAF veteran given memorable day with a Spitfire and its pilots

Sussex University students clean up Shoreham Beach and learn more about marine life