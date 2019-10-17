Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date next year

On Friday 21st February he will play The Haunt, Brighton

Spokeswoman Katie Gwyther said: “Kiefer Sutherland has today announced that he will be returning to the UK early in 2020 for a string of UK dates (full dates below). Sutherland’s second album, the 10-song ‘Reckless & Me’, arrived earlier this year on a wave of praise and a deluxe edition of the album is available now via BMG. ‘Reckless & Me Special Edition’ includes the original album along with a bonus disc featuring Sutherland’s full concert in Berlin. Recorded on March 1, 2019 at SchwuZ in Berlin, Germany, the live disc captures an energetic and dynamically-tight set from Kiefer and his band.

“‘Reckless & Me’ delivers Sutherland’s Americana and country rock-infused songwriting style and highlights his gift of soulful storytelling. On the bonus disc, ‘Live In Berlin’, Sutherland gets to dive deeper into storytelling and reveals some personal anecdotes behind the songs.

“‘Reckless & Me’ holds beautifully arranged ballads and authentic country rockers such as the album’s lead single, ‘Open Road’, ‘This Is How It’s Done’ and ‘Something You Love’ – all delivered with Sutherland’s distinctive, whiskey-soaked and gravel-laced voice. Produced by Jude Cole, ‘Reckless & Me’ marks the follow up to Sutherland’s critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Down In A Hole’ (2016).”

UK Tour Dates 2019:

Monday 19th October – Hull, Asylum

Sunday 20th October – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Monday 21st October – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Tuesday 22nd October- London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

UK Tour Dates 2020:

Wednesday 19th February - Ipswich, Corn Exchange

Friday 21st February – Brighton, The Haunt

Saturday 22nd February – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

Sunday 23rd February – Nottingham, Rock City

Tuesday 25th February – Sheffield, Leadmill

Wednesday 26th February – Cambridge, Junction

Thursday 27th February – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Saturday 29th February – Dublin, Academy

Sunday 1st March – Leeds, Stylus

Monday 2nd March – Oxford, O2 Academy

