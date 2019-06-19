G4's Jonathan Ansell and Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall join forces in Brighton

Former Chichester schoolboy Jonathan Ansell is on the road for probably his most extensive tour so far.

The G4 frontman will be back in the area for the G4 Christmas tour with dates including Chichester and Arundel cathedrals later this year.

But for the moment, he’s touring with Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall with Les Musicals 2019. Billed as the ultimate celebration of musical theatre, it stops off at Brighton Theatre Royal on June 25 at 7.30pm.

It’s a chance to immerse yourself in classics from shows including Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Blood Brothers, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess and We Will Rock You.

“We have got 57 dates,” Jonathan says, “and I think it must be the most extensive tour I have ever done. It is exciting, but also a bit daunting, especially as it is being produced by myself as well, it is a bit daunting. Practically it means that it is a lot more stressful. There is a lot more clerical work before you even get to do the show, but I like a challenge. I like a thrill. And it is a question of being a little bit more in control of my career.

“I have had a fabulous career and I have been very blessed with all the opportunities that I have had. There was a period of time when I was doing more musicals and getting into that, I was getting a bit frustrated that other people were having all the decisions on what I was doing and what direction I was taking. I wanted to be more in control of it all myself. It started with me producing a one-off concert, and I realised that there was a good potential appeal for this kind of production.

“We did it last year. We did 28 dates which seemed a lot back then! But we have now built it up further and we have got all these dates.”

Don't miss out on Matilda at the Mayflower!



Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery