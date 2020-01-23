Fun for the family in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss

A cast of 30 will bring A Million Dreams to The Lavant Memorial Hall on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 – a chance to follow your dreams on a musical journey through numbers from well-known musicals including Oliver!, Barnum, Wizard of Oz and Annie.

The Lavant Players are offering a compilation of musicals to start the New Year. Children from Lavant Primary School are also taking part in the show.

Performances are Friday, January 31 at 7.30pm and Saturday, February 1 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm at Lavant Memorial Hall, East Lavant, PO18 0AH.

Director Kathryn Wignall said: “This is very much a community-based project.

“It is all based around a girl called the Dream Maker. This girl becomes the Dream Maker and she leads everyone on a journey. We go over the rainbow; we have dream your dream and broken dreams and so on.

Box office: 01243 816581. More information on www.lavantplayers.net.

Murderess, seducer, thief, enchantress – or merely a woman intent on survival?

Alluring, exotic and unconventional, Countess Rachel Sangalletti travels from Florence to the Ashley Estate in Cornwall, home of her recently deceased husband. Her presence in the house arouses dark suspicions and uncontrollable desires, not least in young Philip, cousin and heir to the Ashley home.

My Cousin Rachel is at Chichester Festival Theatre from January 28–February 1.

Feverish passion battles reason in this classic Gothic romance set in the wild landscape of the rock-ribbed Cornish coast.

Known for Call The Midwife, Helen George plays the enigmatic Rachel.

Following a successful 2019 season, University of Chichester’s Musical Theatre Performance Company is now presenting Our House The Musical. Resident producer Andrew Wright is promising a punchy, gritty, slightly rough-round-the-edges musical with a joyously familiar score, delivered by the same team that produced The Addams Family and Jekyll & Hyde in 2019.

Our House is at The Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis on January 23, 24 and 25 at 7.30pm including 2.30pm on January 25.

Tickets are £14/£12 avaoilable on 01243 861010 or visit www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.

The MA fine art students at Chichester University are promising a treat for the eyes when they open their doors to the public for three weeks to show their work. Their exhibition runs from January 24-February 7 from 11am-4pm, and entry is free.

On Thursday, January 30 from 5-8pm you can hear the artists talk about their work and ask them questions. Then on Thursday, February 6 there will be an artist-led workshop between 2 and 4pm.

The artists are Madeline Landauer, Jane Keeley, Rachel Baylis, Charlotte McCarthy, Lucy Carter, Le Roi des Nuls, Noni Needs, Liz Stack and Nicola Aspin.

