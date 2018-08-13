Free summer programme continues in Fishersgate

Tai Chi with LED sabres, hula hoops and foraging in the woods are all part of the summer programme launched by Growing Communities in Fishersgate.

The free activities for residents in Eastbrook ward continue the work of the project that was launched by Adur District Council last year.

Green Gym group, from left Charlene Stedman, Gwenn Parker-Tregoat, Graeme Brooker, Nick Slugg and Mary Murphy

Growing Communities is run by The Conservation Volunteers and backed by the National Lottery, with the aim of encouraging people to get involved in their community through projects such as planting trees and digging ponds in green gyms, community orchards, sporting activities, food growing programmes utilising disused or redundant patches of land and other things in open spaces that improve health and wellbeing.

The scheme is part-funded by the council, which gives park ranger time to support the activities.

John Haigh, operation leader for Growing Communities in Adur and Worthing, said: “We are always trying to vary our programme to keep it interesting for people, as well as continue with our favourites like Green Gym.

“There really is something fun for everyone in the latest programme. Just come along and try it out. There’s lots of friendly people to welcome you and you definitely don’t have to be an expert at anything. Part of the fun is learning and having new experiences.”

Silver Sabres runs tai chi sessions at Fishersgate Recreation Ground. Picture: Derek Martin DM1822076a

The council said studies have shown exposure to green spaces, particularly in urban environments, could play a significant part in promoting good physical health and mental wellbeing.

For full details of the programme, which runs until August 30, go to TCV Growing Communities on Facebook.

There are no age restrictions and no booking is necessary but feel free to call Craig on 07483050773 for more information.

-----

A sports day is planned at Fishersgate Recreation Ground on Tuesday, August 22, 2018

Eastbrook Explorers enjoy community cross-country walk

Lifelong contribution to Southwick marked

Enigmas that have not been forgotten in Southwick feature in new history book