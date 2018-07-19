Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Us, Captain Marvel, Green Book, Free Solo and more

Captain Marvel is still screening while Jordan Peele’s Us arrives, while Five Feet Apart, Green Book, The Aftermath, Fisherman’s Friends, Colette and more are still showing – all on the big screen at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing.

Thursday, March 21

Connaught Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; A Private War (15) – 13:45

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 11:45, 14:30, 17:25, 20:20; Green Book (12A) – 17:40; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 12:10, 14:45, 17:15, 20:00; Fighting with My Family (12A) – 12:45, 20:30; The Aftermath (15) – 15:15

Friday, March 22

Connaught Cinema: Five Feet Apart (12A) – 17:45; Green Book (12A) – 12:30; The Aftermath (15) – 15:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 20:20; Ben Is Back (15) – 18:00; The Favourite (15) – 15:00; Everybody Knows (15) – 20:15; Free Solo (12A) – 12:45

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 15:15, 17:25, 20:00; Us (15) – 14:30, 17:15, 20:20; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 12:00, 14:40, 18:00, 20:30; Green Book (12A) – 12:25; Colette (15) – 12:00

Saturday, March 23

Connaught Cinema: The Favourite (15) – 12:45; Ben Is Back (15) – 18:00; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 15:30; Everybody Knows (15) – 20:20; The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 12:30, 14:45, 17:45, 20:15; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 12:15, 15:15, 17:50, 20:20; Us (15) – 15:00, 17:30, 20:30; Colette (15) – 12:20; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 10:05; The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 10:00

Sunday, March 24

Connaught Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:00; The Favourite (15) – 12:30; Ben Is Back (15) – 17:40; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 14:50; Everybody Knows (15) – 20:00; Maiden (12A) – 15:15; The Great Escape & Live Event (PG) – 18:00

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 12:30, 15:05, 17:45, 20:15; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 12:15, 15:15, 17:50, 20:20; Us (15) – 14:45, 17:30, 20:30; Colette (15) – 10:15; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 10:05, 12:45; The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 10:00

Monday, March 25

Connaught Cinema: Green Book (12A) – 15:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:15; The Favourite (15) – 15:15; Ben Is Back (15) – 18:00; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 17:45; Everybody Knows (15) – 20:15; Maiden (12A) – 20:20; Can You Ever Forgive Me (15) – 11:00

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 15:15, 17:25, 20:00; Green Book (12A) – 12:25; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 14:40, 18:00, 20:30; Us (15) – 14:30, 17:15, 20:20; Colette (15) – 11:45

Tuesday, March 26

Connaught Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:00; The Favourite (15) – 20:15; Ben Is Back (15) – 12:30; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 17:45; The Aftermath (15) – 15:15; Everybody Knows (15) – 15:00; Free Solo (12A) – 20:20; Maiden (12A) – 18:00

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 15:00, 17:45; Green Book (12A) – 12:00; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 11:30, 14:00, 17:30, 20:30; Us (15) – 14:30, 16:30, 20:00; Colette (15) – 11:45; Badlyfest: Men Behaving Badly + Simon Nye Q&A (PG) – 20:00

Wednesday, March 27

Connaught Cinema: The Favourite (15) – 12:45; Ben Is Back (15) – 18:00; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 15:30; Everybody Knows (15) – 20:20; Oscar Wilde: An Ideal Husband (PG) – 19:30

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 15:15, 17:25, 20:00; Green Book (12A) – 12:25; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 12:00, 14:40, 18:00, 20:30; Us (15) – 14:30, 17:15, 20:20; Colette (15) – 12:00

Thursday, March 28

Connaught Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:30; Ben Is Back (15) – 18:00; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 15:30; Everybody Knows (15) – 20:20

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 15:15, 17:25, 20:00; Green Book (12A) – 12:25; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 12:00, 14:40, 18:00, 20:30; Us (15) – 14:30, 17:15, 20:20; Colette (15) – 12:00

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

