Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing this week

Ryan Gosling’s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man hits the screens along with the Goosebumps sequel, while there is still the chance to see Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Tom Hardy in Venom, as well as Rowan Atkinson in Johnny English Strikes Again – all this and more on the big screens at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing this week.

Thursday, October 11

Connaught Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; The House with a Clock in Its Walls (12A) – 12:00

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 11:30, 14:30, 17:20, 20:10; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 11:45, 13:50, 16:00, 18:10, 20:15; Venom (15) – 12:15, 14:45, 17:30, 20:30

Friday, October 12

Connaught Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 13:30, 16:30; Cliff Richard LIVE! (12A) – 20:00

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 11:45 14:40 17:35 20:00; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 14:55 17:45; Venom (15) – 20:30; First Man (12A) – 12:00 14:30 17:00 20:00

Saturday, October 13

Connaught Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 15:10 17:10 20:00; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:00 14:55 18:05; Venom (15) – 12:35 20:30; First Man (12A) – 14:15 17:25 20:15; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:30 12:10; Smallfoot (U) – 10:10 12:20

Sunday, October 14

Connaught Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 11:30, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; A Simple Favour (15) – 12:00; King of Thieves (15) – 20:20; The Children Act (12A) – 18:10; Cliff Richard LIVE! (12A) – 15:00

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 15:10 17:10 20:00; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:00 14:55 18:05; Venom (15) – 12:35 20:30; First Man (12A) – 14:15 17:25 20:15; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:30 12:10; Smallfoot (U) – 10:10 12:20

Monday, October 15

Connaught Cinema: 12:00, 15:00, 17:30 (subtitled), 20:30; King of Thieves (15) – 14:45; ROH: Mayerling (12A) – 19:15; A Simple Favour (15) – 11:00

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 13:55 16:50 19:45; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 11:45 17:45; Venom (15) – 15:00 20:30; First Man (12A) – 12:00 14:40 17:30 20:00

Tuesday, October 16

Connaught Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 11:45, 14:40, 17:30, 20:45; King of Thieves (15) – 20:20; They Shall Not Grow Old + Satellite Q&A with Peter Jackson (15) – 18:00

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 11:45 14:25 17:20 20:15; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 15:20 17:45; Venom (15) – 11:55 20:30; First Man (12A) – 12:20 14:40 17:30 20:00

Wednesday, October 17

Connaught Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; King of Thieves (15) – 12:00; Peterloo Premiere - Live (12A) – 18:30

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 11:45 16:50 19:45; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 15:20 17:45; Venom (15) – 20:30; First Man (12A) – 12:15 14:40 17:30 20:00

Thursday, October 18

Connaught Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; A Simple Favour (15) – 17:40; King of Thieves (15) – 12:45, 20:20; The Children Act (12A) – 12:10, 15:10

Dome Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) – 11:45 14:25 17:20 20:15; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 15:20 17:45; Venom (15) – 11:55 20:30; First Man (12A) – 12:20 14:40 17:30 20:00

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

