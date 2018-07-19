Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – The Muppet Christmas Carol, Mary Poppins Returns, Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse and The Grinch

Mary Poppins Returns, Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse, The Grinch, Nativity Rocks!, It’s a Wonderful Life, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Holmes & Watson, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Mortal Engines, Aquaman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Bumblebee, The Old Man & the Gun, Widows, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms are among the films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing over the festive period.

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, December 20

Connaught Cinema: The Grinch (PG) – 10:10, 13:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:15, 15:15; Disobedience (15) – 20:30; Three Identical Strangers (12A) – 20:20; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:30, 18:00; A Star Is Born (15) – 15:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:30

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 10:00, 12:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00, 17:40; Aquaman (12A) – 11:40, 14:15, 17:30, 20:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:20, 14:55, 17:20; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:45, 20:10; Bumblebee (PG) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, December 21

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 20:30; The Grinch (U) – 10:00

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:05; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:15, 20:30; Mortal Engines (12A) – 17:40; Aquaman (12A) – 14:45, 16:40, 19:45; The Grinch (U) – 10:20, 14:35; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:15, 13:30, 17:00, 20:15; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 09:55

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, December 22

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:15, 15:15, 18:00, 20:45; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 21:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) 15:15; It’s a Wonderful Life (U) – 18:15; The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:20; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 11:55; Mortal Engines (12A) – 17:30; Aquaman (12A) – 14:30, 16:55, 20:00; The Grinch (U) – 12:05, 14:50; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 09:40, 14:20, 17:20, 20:20; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 09:45; The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) – 10:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 20:15

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, December 23

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:15, 20:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 19:50; The Grinch (U) – 17:45; The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) – 10:00

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:20; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 11:55; Mortal Engines (12A) – 20:20; Aquaman (12A) – 14:30, 16:55, 20:00; The Grinch (U) – 12:05, 14:50; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 09:40, 14:20, 17:20, 20:20; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 09:45; The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) – 10:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Christmas Eve

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:30, 13:15, 16:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) –16:15; The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) – 10:45; It’s a Wonderful Life (U) – 13:00

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 13:20; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 16:00; Aquaman (12A) – 15:00; Bumblebee (PG) – 12:15; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 09:40, 12:35, 15:45; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 11:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Boxing Day

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:00, 19:45; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 17:45; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:20; ROH: The Nutcracker (12A) – 14:00

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 15:45; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 18:15; Aquaman (12A) – 16:20, 19:30; Bumblebee (PG) – 13:40; The Grinch (U) – 13:45; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 14:00, 17:10, 20:15; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:45

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, December 27

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:15, 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 13:00; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 18:00, 20:15; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) 15:40

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:15; Aquaman (12A) – 14:45, 17:40, 20:15; Bumblebee (PG) – 12:45, 17:45; The Grinch (U) – 10:20, 15:30; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:15, 13:30, 17:00, 20:15; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:45

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, December 28

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:00, 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 17:30; The Grinch (U) – 15:15; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:00; The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 12:45; Widows (15) – 19:45

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, December 29

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:00, 12:45, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:25; The Grinch (U) – 12:40; The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 18:15; Widows (15) – 15:30; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 10:15

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, December 30

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:00, 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:00; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 17:50; The King & I: From the Palladium (12A) – 14:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, December 31

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:30, 14:15, 17:00; Holmes & Watson (12A) –17:15; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 12:15; Widows (15) – 14:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, January 1

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:45; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, January 2

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:30, 15:15, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 18:00; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:15

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, January 3

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:30, 15:10, 17:45; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:30; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:15

––––––––––––––––––––

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

––––––––––––––––––––

What’s on in Worthing and the surrounding areas

West Sussex pantomimes and Christmas performances: Everything you need to know