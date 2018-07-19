Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – The Lego Movie 2, Green Book, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and more

Chris Pratt returns as the voice of Emmet in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in Green Book, while The Upside and All is True also arrive this week, and there is still the chance to see the latest How to Train Your Dragon film, Can You Forgive Me? and more – all on the big screen at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing.

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, February 7

Connaught Cinema: Beautiful Boy (15) – 12:30, 17:45; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 15:15, 20:30

Dome Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 15:10; The Favourite (15) – 12:30, 20:00; A Dog’s Way Home (PG) – 12:50, 18:15; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 13:00, 15:00, 17:30, 20:20; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 15:25; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 17:20, 20:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, February 8

Connaught Cinema: Green Book (12A) – 12:30, 17:40 ; All is True (12A) – 15:15, 20:30; The Upside (12A) – 17:30; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 20:15; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 15:00; Colette (15) – 12:15

Dome Cinema: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 12:15, 15:10, 17:40, 20:15; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 12:25, 14:40, 17:20, 20:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:30; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 14:45, 17:05, 19:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, February 9

Connaught Cinema: Green Book (12A) – 12:30, 17:40 ; All is True (12A) – 15:15, 20:30; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00; The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 10:10, 12:40, 15:20, 17:55, 20:00; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 10:20, 12:20, 14:45, 18:00, 20:15; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:30; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 15:20, 17:15, 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, February 10

Connaught Cinema: Green Book (12A) – 15:00, 20:15; All is True (12A) – 12:30, 17:45; The Upside (12A) – 15:15; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 18:00; The Favourite (15) – 12:15; Free Solo (12A) – 20:30

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00; The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part: The Second Part (U) – 10:10, 12:40, 15:20, 17:55, 20:00; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 10:20, 12:20, 14:45, 18:00, 20:15; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:30; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 15:20, 17:15, 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, February 11

Connaught Cinema: Green Book (12A) – 13:15, 20:30; All is True (12A) – 11:00, 18:15; The Upside (12A) – 17:40; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 15:15, 20:20; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 16:00; Colette (15) – 12:45

Dome Cinema: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 12:00, 12:15, 14:40, 17:40, 20:15; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:00; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 14:50, 17:40, 19:45; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 15:15, 17:20, 20:25

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, February 12

Connaught Cinema: Green Book (12A) – 15:00, 20:15; All is True (12A) – 12:30, 17:45; The Upside (12A) – 15:15; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 18:00; The Favourite (15) – 12:15; Free Solo (12A) – 20:30

Dome Cinema: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 12:15, 15:10, 17:40, 20:15; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 12:25, 14:40, 17:20, 20:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:30; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 14:45, 17:05, 19:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, February 13

Connaught Cinema: Green Book (12A) – 12:30, 17:40; All is True (12A) – 15:15, 20:30; The Upside (12A) – 17:30; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 14:45; Colette (15) – 12:15

Dome Cinema: The Lego Move 2 (U) – 12:00, 15:10, 17:40, 20:15; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 12:15, 14:40, 17:20, 20:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:25; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 15:00, 17:25, 19:45

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, February 14

Connaught Cinema: Green Book (12A) – 15:00, 20:15; All is True (12A) – 12:30, 17:45; The Upside (12A) – 15:15; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 18:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:45; True Romance (18) – 20:30

Dome Cinema: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 12:15, 15:10, 17:40; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 12:25, 14:40, 17:20, 20:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:30; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 14:45, 17:05, 19:30; Instant Family (12A) – 20:15

––––––––––––––––––––

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

––––––––––––––––––––

Snow falls across Sussex: Your pictures of our winter wonderland