Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Stan & Ollie, Colette, The Favourite and more

The Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie, starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly, arrives this week, while Keira Knightley’s Colette and The Favourite, with Olivia Colman and Emma Stone, are still on, along with Mary Poppins Returns, and there is a special Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along screening – all these and more on the big screen at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing.

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, January 9

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:00, 17:30; The Favourite (15) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Colette (15) – 14:45, 20:15

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 15:10, 17:15, 20:15; Bumblebee (PG) – 14:30, 18:10; Aquaman (12A) – 20:00; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:40, 17:05

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, January 10

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 15:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Colette (15) – 12:45, 20:15; Free Solo (12A) – 18:00

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:40, 15:10, 17:15, 20:15; Bumblebee (PG) – 14:30, 18:10; Aquaman (12A) – 12:00, 20:00; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:05

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, January 11

Connaught Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 17:45, 20:00; Colette (15) – 12:45, 18:00; The Favourite (15) – 15:15; Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-along (12A)– 20:30

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:00, 17:35; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:00, 15:20, 18:00, 20:30; Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-along (12A)– 20:20; The Favourite (15) – 14:45, 17:25, 20:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, January 12

Connaught Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Colette (15) – 15:15, 20:15; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:45; The Favourite (15) –17:40; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 10:00; Smallfoot (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:10, 12:45, 16:45, 20:00; Bumblebee (PG) – 10:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; The Favourite (15) – 14:45, 17:20, 20:15; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:20

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, January 13

Connaught Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Colette (15) – 12:30, 17:45; Mary Poppins Returns (U) –10:15, 15:00; The Favourite (15) – 20:20; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 10:00

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 09:45, 12:30, 16:45, 20:00; Bumblebee (PG) – 10:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 15:30, 17:45, 20:30; The Favourite (15) – 15:15, 17:50, 20:25; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:45

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, January 14

Connaught Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 11:00, 13:45, 16:00, 18:15, 20:30; Colette (15) – 15:15, 20:15; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:30; The Favourite (15) – 17:40

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:30, 17:30, 20:15; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 15:30, 17:45, 20:30; The Favourite (15) – 14:15, 17:15, 20:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, January 15

Connaught Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 11:00, 16:00, 18:15, 20:30; Colette (15) – 13:00, 15:45; The Favourite (15) – 13:20; National Theatre: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) – 19:00

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:45, 17:45, 20:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; The Favourite (15) – 14:30, 17:20, 20:25

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, January 16

Connaught Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 11:30, 13:45, 16:00, 18:15, 20:30; Colette (15) – 12:45, 18:00; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 20:40; The Favourite (15) – 15:15

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:45, 17:45, 20:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; The Favourite (15) – 14:30, 17:20, 20:25

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, January 17

Connaught Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 11:30, 13:45, 16:00, 18:15, 20:30; Colette (15) – 15:15, 20:15; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:15; The Favourite (15) – 17:40

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:45, 17:30, 20:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:00, 14:20, 18:00, 20:30; The Favourite (15) – 14:30, 17:20, 20:15

––––––––––––––––––––

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

––––––––––––––––––––

