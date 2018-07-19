Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Mortal Engines, Aquaman, Elf, Love Actually and more

Aquaman, Mortal Engines, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Grinch, Nativity Rocks!, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Suspiria and Bumblebee (PG) are among the films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing this week – and there is an opportunity to see Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Love Actually and more.

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, December 13

Connaught Cinema: The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 15:15, 20:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 17:30, 20:10; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:45, 15:00, 17:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:00

Dome Cinema: Mortal Engines (12A) – 11:15, 14:20, 19:30; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:20; Creed II (12A) – 11:30, 19:35; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 14:00, 17:05; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 14:10, 16:45; Aquaman (12A) – 16:30, 19:25

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, December 14

Connaught Cinema: The Grinch (PG) – 13:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 12:45; Disobedience (15) – 18:00; Three Identical Strangers (12A) – 15:00; Suspiria (18) – 20:30; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 15:15, 17:15; Cliff Richard: 60th Anniversary Tour (U) – 20:00

Dome Cinema: Aquaman (12A) – 14:00, 17:20, 20:00; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:30, 20:10; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 14:45, 17:10; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 17:35; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 20:20

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, December 15

Connaught Cinema: Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:00; Disobedience (15) – 15:15; Suspiria (18) – 20:30; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:15, 17:15; A Star Is Born (15) – 20:00; The Greatest Showman sing-along (PG) – 14:15; CBeebies Christmas Show: Thumbelina (U) – 12:30; Love Actually (15) – 17:45; The Grinch (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 9:45, 10:00, 15:35; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 10:15, 11:40, 14:50, 17:40; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:10; Aquaman (12A) – 12:35, 14:15, 17:20, 20:15; Bumblebee (PG) – 17:35; Mortal Engines (12A) – 20:15; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 20:25

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, December 16

Connaught Cinema: The Grinch (PG) – 10:20; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:30; Disobedience (15) – 18:00; Three Identical Strangers (12A) – 20:45; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:50, 18:10; The Greatest Showman sing-along (PG) – 15:30; Elf (PG) – 20:30; National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG) – 12:30; The King & I: From the Palladium (12A) – 14:45

Dome Cinema: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 9:40, 13:00, 17:05; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 9:45, 12:05; The Grinch (U) – 10:00, 15:00; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 12:10; Aquaman (12A) – 14:35, 16:20, 20:15; Bumblebee (PG) – 17:40; Mortal Engines (12A) – 19:40; It’s A Wonderful Life (U) – 20:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, December 17

Connaught Cinema: The Grinch (PG) – 13:45; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 15:50; Disobedience (15) – 18:00; Three Identical Strangers (12A) – 20:30; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 15:15, 18:10; A Star Is Born (15) – 12:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 20:45; Widows (15) – 11:00

Dome Cinema: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:20, 14:55, 17:20; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:45, 20:10; Bumblebee (PG) – 20:30; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 11:40, 14:40, 17:15; Aquaman (12A) – 11:45, 12:00, 14:15, 17:20, 20:00; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:45, 20:10; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 17:35; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 20:20

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, December 18

Connaught Cinema: The Grinch (PG) – 10:30, 15:15; Disobedience (15) – 15:15; Three Identical Strangers (12A) – 20:20; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:40, 17:45; A Star Is Born (15) – 17:30; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 20:30; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 13:00

Dome Cinema: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 11:40, 14:45, 17:25; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 11:50; The Grinch (U) – 12:45; Aquaman (12A) – 14:15, 17:20, 20:00; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:55, 20:15; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 17:45; The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, December 19

Connaught Cinema: The Grinch (PG) – 10:50, 13:10; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:45, 13:00; Disobedience (15) – 18:00; Three Identical Strangers (12A) – 17:50; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 15:15, 20:30; A Star Is Born (15) – 20:15; The Greatest Showman sing-along (PG) – 15:20

Dome Cinema: Aquaman (12A) – 11:40, 14:15, 17:15, 20:00; The Grinch (U) – 12:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:10, 14:45, 17:20; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:45, 20:10; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 17:40; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 20:20

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, December 20

Connaught Cinema: The Grinch (PG) – 10:10, 13:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:15, 15:15; Disobedience (15) – 20:30; Three Identical Strangers (12A) – 20:20; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:30, 18:00; A Star Is Born (15) – 15:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:30

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 10:00, 12:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00, 17:40; Aquaman (12A) – 11:40, 14:15, 17:30, 20:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:20, 14:55, 17:20; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:45, 20:10; Bumblebee (PG) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

––––––––––––––––––––

What’s on in Worthing and the surrounding areas

West Sussex pantomimes and Christmas performances: Everything you need to know