Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Ralph Breaks the Internet, Creed 2 and Fantastic Beasts

This week Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, arrives on the screen as well as the latest in the popular Nativity series, Nativity Rocks!, and Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren face off again in Creed 2 – and there is still the opportunity to see The Grinch, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Bohemian Rhapsody and Robin Hood – all this and more on the big screens at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing.

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, November 29

Connaught Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 12:00, 14:50, 17:40, 20:30, The Girl in the Spider’s Web (15) – 13:30, 16:00, Widows (15) – 10:45, The King and I: From The London Palladium (12A) – 19:00

Dome Cinema:

Nativity Rocks! (U) – 11:30, 16:10, 17:40; Robin Hood (2018) (12A) – 11:45, 20:30; Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald (12A)– 12:00, 13:45, 17:00, 20:15; The Grinch (U) – 14:10, 18:25; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:50, 20:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, November 30

Connaught Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 18:00; Creed II (12A) – 17:00, 20:30; Widows (15) – 14:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:30; Escape from New York/They Live double bill (18) – 19:45

Dome Cinema: Creed II (12A) – 11:40, 17:10, 20:20; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:00, 14:40, 17:30; Peterloo (12A) – 12:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:30; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 16:00, 18:15; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 20:00; Robin Hood (2018) (12A) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, December 1

Connaught Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:30, 15:00, 17:30; Creed II (12A) – 19:00, 20:15; Elf (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Pokemon – The Power Of Us (PG) – 10:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:10, 12:40, 14:40, 17:45; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:20, 12:25, 15:15; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 12:25, 20:05; The Grinch (U) – 15:25; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:10; Creed II (12A) –17:30, 20:25; Robin Hood (2018) (12A) – 20:20

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, December 2

Connaught Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:15, 12:30, 15:00, 18:10; Creed II (12A) – 17:30, 20:40; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 20:20

Dome Cinema: Smallfoot (U) – 10:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:05, 12:15, 15:00, 17:45; The Grinch (U) – 10:20, 14:45; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 12:20, 20:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 12:30, 15:10; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 16:55; Creed II (12A) – 17:30, 20:20; Robin Hood (2018) (12A) – 20:20

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, December 3

Connaught Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:30, 15:00, 17:30; Creed II (12A) – 13:15, 16:00, 20:15; ROH: The Nutcracker (12A) – 19:15; The Wife (15) – 11:00

Dome Cinema: Ralph Break The Internet (PG) – 11:45, 14:40, 17:30; Creed II (12A) – 12:00, 17:10, 20:20; Peterloo (12A) – 12:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:30; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 16:00, 18:15; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 20:00; Robin Hood (2018) (12A) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, December 4

Connaught Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 18:00; Creed II (12A) – 17:35, 20:30; Widows (15) – 14:50, 20:20; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:00

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:40; Peterloo (12A) – 11:45; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:00, 14:40, 17:45; Creed II (12A) – 14:55, 17:10, 20:20; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 16:25, 18:30; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 20:00; Robin Hood (2018) (12A) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, December 5

Connaught Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 18:00; Creed II (12A) – 17:35, 20:30; Widows (15) – 12:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:45, 20:20

Dome Cinema: Creed II (12A) – 11:40, 17:40, 20:20; Peterloo (12A) – 11:45; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:30; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:30; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 15:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 18:00; Badlyfest – Men Behaving Badly (PG) – 20:00; Robin Hood (2018) (12A) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, December 6

Connaught Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 17:30; Creed II (12A) – 14:45, 20:00; Widows (15) – 12:00; NT: Antony & Cleopatra (12A) – 19:00

Dome Cinema: Peterloo (12A) – 12:15; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:25, 15:40, 17:30, 20:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 13:45; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 14:55, 18:15; Creed II (12A) – 17:10, 20:15;

––––––––––––––––––––

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

––––––––––––––––––––

