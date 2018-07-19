Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Mary Poppins Returns, Holmes & Watson, Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse and The Grinch

Mary Poppins Returns, Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse, The Grinch, Nativity Rocks!, Holmes & Watson, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Aquaman, Bumblebee, The Old Man & the Gun, Widows, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms are among the films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing over the festive period.

Thursday, December 27

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:15, 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 13:00; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 18:00, 20:15; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) 15:40

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:15; Aquaman (12A) – 14:45, 17:40, 20:15; Bumblebee (PG) – 12:45, 17:45; The Grinch (U) – 10:20, 15:30; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:15, 13:30, 17:00, 20:15; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:45

Friday, December 28

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:00, 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 17:30; The Grinch (U) – 15:15; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:00; The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 12:45; Widows (15) – 19:45

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:10; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:15, 13:30, 17:00, 20:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:40; Aquaman (12A) – 17:30; Bumblebee (PG) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:25, 20:00; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 15:15, 20:35

Saturday, December 29

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:00, 12:45, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:25; The Grinch (U) – 12:40; The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 18:15; Widows (15) – 15:30; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 13:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:20, 13:00, 16:30, 20:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 10:10, 15:15; Aquaman (12A) – 17:40; Bumblebee (PG) – 12:30, 15:05, 17:45, 20:20; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:40

Sunday, December 30

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:00, 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:00; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 17:50; The King & I: From the Palladium (12A) – 14:00

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 13:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:20, 13:00, 16:30, 20:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 10:10, 15:15; Aquaman (12A) – 17:40; Bumblebee (PG) – 12:30, 15:05, 17:45, 20:20; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:40

Monday, December 31

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:30, 14:15, 17:00; Holmes & Watson (12A) –17:15; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 12:15; Widows (15) – 14:30

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 09:30; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 09:40, 12:35, 15:45; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 11:25; Aquaman (12A) – 13:00; Bumblebee (PG) – 14:00, 16:05; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 16:30

Tuesday, January 1

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:45; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:30

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 13:50; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 14:45; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 14:00, 17:10, 20:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 15:45; Aquaman (12A) – 17:25; Bumblebee (PG) – 18:15, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:40

Wednesday, January 2

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:30, 15:15, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 18:00; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:40; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:30, 13:30, 17:00, 20:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 13:00; Aquaman (12A) – 17:25; Bumblebee (PG) – 15:30, 18:05, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:40

Thursday, January 3

Connaught Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:30, 15:10, 17:45; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:30; The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:40; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:15, 14:20, 17:00, 20:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 13:00; Aquaman (12A) – 17:25; Bumblebee (PG) – 15:30, 18:05, 20:30; Holmes & Watson (12A) – 20:40

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

