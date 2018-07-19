Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Glass, Mary Queen of Scots, Stan & Ollie and more

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest offering, Glass, starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy, arrives this week, as does Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie’s Mary Queen of Scots, while there’s still an opportunity to see Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie, and The Favourite, with Olivia Colman and Emma Stone – all these and more on the big screen at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing.

Thursday, January 17

Connaught Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 11:30, 13:45, 16:00, 18:15, 20:30; Colette (15) – 15:15, 20:15; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:15; The Favourite (15) – 17:40

Dome Cinema: Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:45, 17:30, 20:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:00, 14:20, 18:00, 20:30; The Favourite (15) – 14:30, 17:20, 20:15

Friday, January 18

Connaught Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:45, 16:00, 18:15, 20:30

Dome Cinema: The Favourite (15) – 12:25; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:40, 15:10, 17:20, 20:30; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 14:55, 17:30, 20:15; Glass (15) – 17:40, 20:00

Saturday, January 19

Connaught Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; The Grinch (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:15; Spider-Man – Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 10:20; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:05, 15:00; The Favourite (15) – 12:35; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 15:00, 17:45, 20:25; Glass (15) – 17:30, 20:15

Sunday, January 20

Connaught Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 10:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:15; Spider-Man – Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 10:20; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:05, 15:00; The Favourite (15) – 12:35; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 15:00, 17:45, 20:25; Glass (15) – 17:30, 20:15

Monday, January 21

Connaught Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 11:00, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:45, 16:00, 18:15, 20:30; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 12:15

Dome Cinema: Glass (15) – 12:00, 17:40, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:15, 15:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:40, 14:55, 17:45, 20:30; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 14:45, 17:15, 20:00

Tuesday, January 22

Connaught Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:40; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:45, 16:00, 20:30; Royal Opera House: The Queen Of Spades (12A) – 18:45; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 11:15

Dome Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15, 14:55, 17:30, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:20, 15:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:45, 15:10, 17:40, 20:30; Glass (15) – 17:40, 20:30

Wednesday, January 23

Connaught Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 11:30, 14:20, 17:15; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:00, 14:30, 17:00, 20:00; Oscar Wilde: A Woman Of No Importance (U) – 19:30

Dome Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15, 14:55, 17:30, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:20, 15:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:45, 15:10, 17:40, 20:30; Glass (15) – 17:40, 20:00

Thursday, January 24

Connaught Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 13:45, 16:00, 18:15, 20:30

Dome Cinema: Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15, 14:55, 17:30, 20:15; The Favourite (15) – 12:20, 15:00; Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:45, 15:10, 17:40, 20:30; Glass (15) – 17:40, 20:00

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

