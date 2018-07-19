Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Fantastic Beasts, Widows and Robin Hood

In this week’s new arrivals, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne star in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Colin Farrell and Daniel Kaluuya are among the stars in heist thriller Widows, while Michael Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 is also on over the weekend, while Taron Egerton is Robin Hood in the latest adaptation based on the famous folk tale – and there is still the opportunity to see The Grinch, The Wife, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, First Man, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born – all this and more on the big screens at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing.

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, November 16

Connaught Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 14:30, 17:30, 20:30

Dome Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 11:45, 13:45, 17:00, 20:15; The Grinch (U) – 14:10, 16:15, 18:20; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:40, 20:30; A Star Is Born (2018) (15) – 17:35; Widows (15) – 20:25

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, November 17

Connaught Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 11:00, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Fahrenheit 11/9 (15) – 14:00; First Man (12A) – 20:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:15; Paths of Glory (PG) – 12:30; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 9:40, 11:35, 13:10, 15:20, 18:30; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:00; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 10:20, 12:45, 16:20, 20:00; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 13:30; Widows (15) – 15:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:25, 20:20; A Star Is Born (2018) (15) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, November 18

Connaught Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 11:30, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Fahrenheit 11/9 (15) – 18:00; First Man (12A) – 11:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:45, 20:45

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 9:40, 11:35, 13:10, 15:20, 18:30; Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) – 10:00; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 10:20, 12:45, 16:20, 20:00; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 13:30; Widows (15) – 15:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:25, 20:20; A Star Is Born (2018) (15) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, November 19

Connaught Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 11:40, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Fahrenheit 11/9 (15) – 17:15; First Man (12A) – 11:00, 20:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:00

Dome Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 11:30, 14:30, 17:00, 20:15; Widows (15) – 12:00, 17:40; The Grinch (U) – 13:15, 15:30, 18:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:20, 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, November 20

Connaught Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 11:40, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; First Man (12A) – 15:30; NT: The Madness Of George III (12A) – 19:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:00

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 11:40, 14:35, 16:40, 18:20; Widows (15) – 11:45, 15:00; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 12:00, 13:45, 17:00, 20:15; A Star Is Born (2018) (15) – 19:30; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, November 21

Connaught Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 12:00, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; First Man (12A) – 20:15; The Wife (15) – 12:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 15:00; Monsters and Men (15) – 18:00

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 11:40, 15:00, 18:20; Widows (15) – 11:45, 17:10; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 12:00, 13:45, 17:00, 20:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 15:20, 20:30; Robin Hood (2018) (12A) – 20:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, November 22

Connaught Cinema: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 12:00, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; First Man (12A) – 20:20; The Wife (15) – 12:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 15:00; Lizzie (15) – 18:00

Dome Cinema: The Grinch (U) – 11:40, 15:00, 18:20; Widows (15) – 11:45, 17:10; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 12:00, 13:45, 17:00, 20:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 15:20, 20:30; Robin Hood (2018) (12A) – 20:00

––––––––––––––––––––

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

––––––––––––––––––––

What’s on in Worthing and the surrounding areas

West Sussex pantomimes and Christmas performances: Everything you need to know