Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Dumbo, Captain Marvel, Us and more

Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo descends on Worthing just in time for Mother’s Day, with a showing of Les Misérables providing an extra treat for mums, while Captain Marvel, Us, Fisherman’s Friends and more are still showing – all on the big screen at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing.

Friday, March 29

Connaught Cinema: Dumbo (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:45, 20:15; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 12:30; Maiden (12A) – 18:50; Capernaum (15) – 21:00; Fisherman’s Friends + Live Q&A from the band (12A) – 16:00

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 20:15; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 11:55, 14:30, 17:15; Dumbo (PG) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:20; Us (15) – 15:00, 17:40, 20:00; Colette (15) – 12:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, March 30

Captain Marvel, Us, Five Feet Apart, Green Book, The Aftermath, Bohemian Rhapsody, Free Solo, Fisherman's Friends, Colette and more are screening at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing

Connaught Cinema: Dumbo (PG) – 10:00, 12:50, 15:20, 18:00, 20:30; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 15:00; Maiden (12A) – 20:20; Capernaum (15) – 17:40; Instant Family (12A) – 12:30; The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 12:30, 17:40; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 15:15, 20:15; Dumbo (PG) – 09:45, 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Us (15) – 15:00, 17:35, 20:25; Colette (15) – 10:10; Bumblebee (PG) – 10:00; The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 12:40

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, March 31

Connaught Cinema: Dumbo (PG) – 10:00, 12:15, 15:15, 18:00, 20:30; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 17:45; Capernaum (15) – 20:20; Instant Family (12A) – 12:30; Les Misérables (12A) – 14:45

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 12:30, 20:15; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 15:20, 17:55; Dumbo (PG) – 09:45, 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Us (15) – 15:00, 17:35, 20:25; Colette (15) – 10:10; Bumblebee (PG) – 10:00; The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (U) – 12:40

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, April 1

Connaught Cinema: Dumbo (PG) – 11:00, 15:15, 17:45, 20:15; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 13:30; Capernaum (15) – 12:30

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 20:15; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 14:45, 17:15; Dumbo (PG) – 12:15, 14:45, 17:30, 20:25; Us (15) – 15:00, 17:40 20:00; Colette (15) – 12:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, April 2

Connaught Cinema: Dumbo (PG) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:45, 20:15; Five Feet Apart (12A) – 15:15; Capernaum (15) – 12:30; Royal Opera House: La Forza Del Destino (12A) – 18:15

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 20:15; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 11:55, 14:30, 17:15; Dumbo (PG) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:20; Us (15) – 15:00, 17:40, 20:00; Colette (15) – 12:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, April 3

Connaught Cinema: Dumbo (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:45, 20:15

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 20:15; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 11:55, 14:30, 17:15; Dumbo (PG) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:20; Us (15) – 15:00, 17:40, 20:00; Colette (15) – 12:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, April 4

Connaught Cinema: Dumbo (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:45, 20:15

Dome Cinema: Captain Marvel (12A) – 20:15; Fisherman’s Friends (12A) – 11:55, 14:30, 17:15; Dumbo (PG) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:20; Us (15) – 15:00, 17:40, 20:00; Colette (15) – 12:30

––––––––––––––––––––

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

––––––––––––––––––––