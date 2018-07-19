Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Bohemian Rhapsody, The Grinch, Fantastic Beast and more on the big screen

In this week’s new arrivals, Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan star in Paul Dano’s Wildfire, Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives with a special double bill with the first film at the Dome – and there is still the opportunity to see Glenn Close as The Wife alongside Jonathan Pryce, Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born – all this and more on the big screens at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing.

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, November 9

Connaught Cinema: Wildlife (12A) – 20:30; The Wife (15) — 15:10; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:45, 17:30; Peterloo (12A) – 12:00, 20:20; A Star Is Born (15) – 14:45; They Shall Not Grow Old + Q&A with Peter Jackson (15) – 17:45

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:45, 15:20, 20:15; Widows (15) – 12:30, 14:20, 17:10, 20:00; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 18:15; Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (U) – 12:15, 15:45, 18:00, 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, November 10

Connaught Cinema: Wildlife (12A) – 15:50; Peterloo (12A) – 12:40, 20:30; They Shall Not Grow Old – 18:15; Christopher Robin (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:10, 20:15; Widows (15) – 14:50, 17:40, 20:00; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 10:15, 12:30, 15:20; Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (U) – 10:45, 12:20, 14:45, 17:45, 20:30; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:00; Smallfoot (U) – 13:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, November 11

Connaught Cinema: Wildlife (12A) – 18:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 10:40, 17:55; Peterloo (12A) – 12:30, 20:20; A Star Is Born (15) – 20:45; They Shall Not Grow Old – 15:45; Lawrence of Arabia (PG) – 13:30

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 17:10, 20:15; Widows (15) – 14:50, 17:40, 20:00; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 10:15, 12:30, 15:20; Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (U) – 10:45, 12:20, 14:45, 17:45, 20:30; Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) – 10:00; Smallfoot (U) – 13:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, November 12

Connaught Cinema: Wildlife (12A) – 18:00; The Wife (15) — 15:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:15, 20:30; Peterloo (12A) – 11:00, 17:15; A Star Is Born (15) – 12:45, 20:20

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:15; Widows (15) – 12:05, 14:55, 17:10, 20:00; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 17:45; Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (U) – 12:10, 13:55, 16:05, 18:15, 20:15; Simply Red: Symphonica In Rosso – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, November 13

Connaught Cinema: Wildlife (12A) – 12:15, 18:00; The Wife (15) — 12:30; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 15:00; Peterloo (12A) – 14:45, 20:20; ROH: La Bayadere (12A) – 19:15;

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:45, 14:40, 20:15; Widows (15) – 14:20, 17:10, 20:00; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 11:45, 17:40; Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (U) – 12:15, 15:45, 18:00, 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, November 14

Connaught Cinema: Wildlife (12A) – 12:30; Peterloo (12A) – 15:00; RSC: Troilus & Cressida (12A) – 19:00

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:40, 20:15; Widows (15) – 14:20, 17:10, 20:00; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 11:45, 17:40; Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (U) – 12:15, 13:55, 16:00, 18:10, 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, November 15

Connaught Cinema: Wildlife (12A) – 18:00; The Wife (15) — 15:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 15:30, 20:30; Peterloo (12A) – 12:30, 20:20; A Star Is Born (15) –12:15; BTS: Burn The Stage – The Movie (U) – 18:30

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:40, 14:40; Widows (15) – 14:20, 17:10, 20:00; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) – 11:45, 17:40; Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (U) – 12:15, 14:35, 16:45, 19:00, 20:30; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them followed by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 21:15

––––––––––––––––––––

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

––––––––––––––––––––

