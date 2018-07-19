Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – Aquaman, Mortal Engines, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Elf, Die Hard and more

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, the Mortal Engines adaptation and the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated feature arrive at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing this week, as well as The Old Man & the Gun starring Robert Redford – and there’s also a chance to see classics such as Elf, Superman and Die Hard, while Ralph Breaks the Internet, Nativity Rocks!, Creed 2, The Grinch, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Bohemian Rhapsody are still screening.

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, December 6

Connaught Cinema: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 17:30; Creed II (12A) – 14:45, 20:00; Widows (15) – 12:00; NT: Antony & Cleopatra (12A) – 19:00

Dome Cinema: Peterloo (12A) – 12:15; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:25, 15:40, 17:30, 20:00; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 13:45; Nativity Rocks! (U) – 14:55, 18:15; Creed II (12A) – 17:10, 20:15

––––––––––––––––––––

Friday, December 7

Connaught Cinema: The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 15:15, 20:15; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:45, 15:00, 17:45; A Star Is Born (15) – 17:20; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:00; Die Hard (15) – 20:30

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:40, 14:35, 20:15; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:00, 15:20, 17:35; Creed II (12A) – 12:25, 17:40, 20:30; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 14:45, 20:00; The Grinch (U) – 17:55

––––––––––––––––––––

Saturday, December 8

Connaught Cinema: The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 12:45, 20:30; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 20:40; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00, 12:35, 15:10, 18:00; Kler (18) – 17:45; Superman: The Movie (PG) – 15:00; The Polar Express (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Nativity Rocks! (U) – 9:45, 12:20; Elf (PG) – 10:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:15, 11:55, 14:25, 17:35; The Grinch (U) – 12:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 14:40; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:40, 17:00, 20:15; Creed II (12A) – 17:30, 20:20; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 19:50

––––––––––––––––––––

Sunday, December 9

Connaught Cinema: The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 11:15, 20:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 17:45, 20:20; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:00, 12:45, 15:15, 17:15; ROH: The Nutcracker (12A) – 14:00

Dome Cinema: Nativity Rocks! (U) – 9:45, 12:35; Elf (PG) – 10:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 10:15, 11:55, 14:25, 17:35; The Grinch (U) – 12:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 14:40; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:50, 17:00, 20:15; Creed II (12A) – 17:35, 20:20; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 19:50

––––––––––––––––––––

Monday, December 10

Connaught Cinema: The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 11:00, 18:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 13:10, 15:40, 18:10; A Star Is Born (15) –15:10, 20:40; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:15; Kler (18) – 20:15

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:45, 14:20; Mortal Engines (12A) – 11:55, 14:35, 17:25, 20:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:00, 14:45, 17:15; Creed II (12A) – 17:15, 20:00; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (12A) – 20:15

––––––––––––––––––––

Tuesday, December 11

Connaught Cinema: The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 12:15, 18:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:45, 14:30, 17:00; A Star Is Born (15) – 15:10; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) –20:15; Simon Callow: A Christmas Carol (PG) – 20:00

Dome Cinema: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:40, 14:40; Creed II (12A) – 11:45, 17:15, 20:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 11:55, 14:45, 17:40; Mortal Engines (12A) – 14:35, 17:35, 20:15; Once Upon a Deadpool (15) – 20:30

––––––––––––––––––––

Wednesday, December 12

Connaught Cinema: The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 15:15, 20:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 20:00; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:45, 15:00, 17:30; Simon Callow: A Christmas Carol (PG) – 13:00, 17:45

Dome Cinema: Mortal Engines – 11:40, 14:25, 20:20; Creed II (12A) – 11:45, 20:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 12:00, 17:15; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 14:25; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 15:10, 17:40; Aquaman (12A) – 17:15, 20:00

––––––––––––––––––––

Thursday, December 13

Connaught Cinema: The Old Man & the Gun (12A) – 15:15, 20:15; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 17:30, 20:10; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 12:45, 15:00, 17:45; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 12:00

Dome Cinema: Mortal Engines (12A) – 11:15, 14:20, 19:30; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) – 11:20; Creed II (12A) – 11:30, 19:35; Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) – 14:00, 17:05; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 14:10, 16:45; Aquaman (12A) – 16:30, 19:25

––––––––––––––––––––

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

––––––––––––––––––––

