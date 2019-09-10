Family fun in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss!

Visitors will come face to face with characters and combat straight from the past at Arundel Castle on September 15 as 12th Century Knights at the Castle returns for an action-packed educational day out.

Weapons and armour demonstrations in the Duke Henry Courtyard will reveal the different equipment and fighting tactics that dominated this era. Visitors will be able to see a shield wall in action and gain a sense of the importance of teamwork in Norman warfare.

Archery demonstrations will showcase three different types of bow; a garrison of knights will work together against the archers, showing why the bow was such a dominant weapon – but not impossible to overcome.

Spears, maces, swords and shields, as well as maille armour, will be used throughout the day, and the event will conclude with a demonstration of all the weapons and combat techniques in context together.

More details from Arundel Castle.

A two-day family-friendly arts and music festival will be returning to Worthing from midday on Friday September 13 until midday on Sunday, September 15.

Worthing Light Festival, organised by the East Beach Collective in partnership with Arts Council England, will be taking place.

Now in its third year, the event will see Worthing’s East Beach transform into a celebration of local and national creative talent, bringing plenty of colour, light and music to one of Worthing’s most popular public spaces. It is the only light art festival in the UK to run purely on renewable energy. On Friday, the Festival begins with a unique and interactive Light Lab for all visitors to enjoy.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea offers summer fun at Brighton Theatre Royal from Thursday to Saturday, September 19-21 as the show celebrates more than ten years on stage.

It also plays Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Friday to Sunday, October 18-20.

“This is our 11th year on the road,” says David Wood who adapted and directed the tale, based on the book by Judith Kerr.

The famous premise is that the doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mother are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger…

Tickets from the venues.

The Goodwood Revival is back on September 13-15 when West Sussex will once again travel back in time to the halcyon days of British motor sport, fashion and entertainment.

First glance Friday – visitors get their first chance to see all the cars, bikes and aircraft on show, as well as the thematic celebrations taking place across the Motor Circuit. The day starts with a display from the Supermarine Spitfire and ends with the £200 million Kinrara Trophy.

Sensational Saturday – with more qualifying and six races, much-loved off-track festivities Over the Road and shopping on the High Street, Saturday offers something for everyone.

Super Sunday – another eight races fill the bill, making Sunday the most desirable for motorsport enthusiasts. As well as individual races, the overall winners are crowned in the deciding parts of both the St Mary’s Trophy saloon car race Memorial Trophy for motorcycles. 01243 755055

