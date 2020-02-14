Family fun in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss

Wrap up warm and head to the Weald & Downland Living Museum for five days of creative half-term family activities from Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21.

There will be lots of creative crafts as well as face painting and a trail to find treasured objects around the Museum. More details on www.wealddown.co.uk.

In the latest in a series of Historic Life Weekends at the Weald & Downland Living Museum, March will see the Museum host two special events celebrating the traditions of brewing and baking.

On Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, visitors can enjoy brewing demonstrations and displays, learning how these methods have developed over time.

This will be followed by a weekend of historic baking on Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22 March. During this historic life event, visitors can learn about different baking practices and discover how and when butter was historically made. More details from the museum.

An exhibition of paintings by Aylin and Jeff Sharp is in the Wilson Studio at the Oxmarket Gallery, Chichester, from February 11-16 and in the Foyer from February 11-23 under the title Alchemy.

“Alchemy was the ancient predecessor of modern chemistry which, as one of its primary goals, sought to turn base metals into gold,” Aylin said.

“With the rich odours of turpentine and linseed oil, tubes of paint, powder pigments, bottles of painting media, brushes, painting knives, old dried paint encrusting easel and floor, found and other objects of interest, an oil painter’s studio can sometimes have the arcane feel of an imagined medieval alchemist’s laboratory.

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 comedy star Kojo Anim is heading out on his debut solo tour with dates including Brighton Theatre Royal on Sunday, February 16 and Horsham’s Capitol on Tuesday, March 3.

He’s just turned 40; he became a father 19 months ago; and he’s hitting the road.

Life is good

“I had been 20 years in comedy and I took a huge risk in terms of jumping on Britain’s Got Talent… but it paid off. Because I had been on the comedy circuit for as long as I had, it felt like it was a calculated decision, but really I just thought, no risk, no reward

Join FROG, DOG and CAT live on stage in Oi Frog & Friends! in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from February 17-20.

The creative team behind it are promising a show “packed with music, songs, laughs and more rhymes than you can shake a chime at”, aimed at ages three and up. The show brings together Kes Gray and Jim Field’s bestselling and award-winning picture books Oi Frog!, Oi Dog! and Oi Cat! into one action-packed musical production. One of the bestselling picture book series of the decade, Oi Frog & Friends! has been created for the stage by Emma Earle, Zoe Squire, Luke Bateman and Richy Hughes.

