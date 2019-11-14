Family fun in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

If you’ve ever felt that shopping simply isn’t joyful anymore, the team behind the Rare Brand Market at Goodwood Racecourse this month promise they’ve got exactly what you need.

Celebrating their tenth year, they are determined to show that shopping doesn’t have to be a chore. It really ought to be celebrated as an art form, says Emma Schwarz who is delighted to mark ten years of unique, bespoke, pop-up shopping.

This year’s Goodwood Christmas Market (www.therarebrandmarket.co.uk) – running on November 21, 22 and 23 – is billed as a marketplace for inspiration, a hub of ideas to celebrate the best products not found easily on every high street.

“We sometimes feel shopping is not joyful enough anymore. Shopping should be pleasurable. We all should not resort to click-click shopping online at a time when the high streets and independents need us. Shopping should be a social and engaging experience.”

West Sussex Guitar Club is once again hosting a return performance by the flat and finger-picking guitarist Richard Smith at the Regis School of Music at 46, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis on Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

Richard first picked up the guitar at the age of five after watching his father playing. Down South Blues. He swiftly showed a precocious talent at playing the instrument, such that, at the age 11, he shared the stage with Chet Atkins at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London .He later formed the Richard Smith guitar trio with his two brothers before moving to Nashville, Tennessee with his wife who is a cellist. Tickets on the door or phone 01243 866462 or 01243 266017.

Chichester’s Shopwyke Singers celebrate their quarter of a century with a special concert at Boxgrove Priory on Sunday, November 24 at 7pm.

They will be joined by The Little London Ensemble – formed specially for the occasion – for a programme featuring Monteverdi – Beatus Vir; Handel – Zadok the Priest; and Schubert – Mass in G.

A chamber choir based at Westbourne House School, the choir was founded by Alex Dichmont, the school’s director of music, initially as a group for parents and staff.

It has since welcomed numerous singers from outside the school community.

Petworth Town Band are hoping for a strong turn-out of Petworth people and organisations to support their D-Day 75th Anniversary Concert in aid of the armed services charity Operation Christmas Box

The concert will be on Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Petworth.

Bandmaster Martyn Streeter said the concert would be an important last opportunity to commemorate this summer’s 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“We thought that the concert would be very poignant coming just after Remembrance Sunday, and we are hoping to get a lot of support.”