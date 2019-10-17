Family fun in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

Chichester’s Rosemary Bell Academy of Dance will show that ballet is a delight almost everyone can share in.

For the first time, Rosemary is bringing in her adult dancers for her show at Bognor’s Regis Centre on October 27 – and that means septuagenarians will be treading the boards.

“Some of our ladies are in their 70s and have either taken to learning ballet later in life or are revisiting it from childhood.

“We have a really special group of ladies who attend and although they are not your typical ballerinas, they love to dance and take so much from the class.

“This year I decided to ask them to perform and although they are very nervous and apprehensive, they have agreed! My school will be showcasing dancers from ages three to 72 and celebrating our love and enthusiasm for classical ballet.The ladies have all joined for different reasons. Some are coming back to ballet and some had never done it before because they just feared they would feel silly.”

The Southdowns Concert Band presents Strike Up the Band, the very best of concert band music, featuring a programme to include music from The Big Band Era, Queen and Abba.

The concert for all the family will be on Sunday October 20 at 3pm at the Alexandra Theatre, Regis Centre, Bognor Regis.

Adults £12; under 16 free.

Tickets are available from the Regis Centre box office on 01243 861010 or www.regiscentre.co.uk

Southdowns Concert Band is a group of around 40 musicians who play regular concerts in the Sussex area. The band has a passion for music and strives to uphold the true spirit of the concert band.

The Little Art Gallery in West Wittering is offering a selection of work by Deborah Richards in its new show Into Abstraction.

Spokeswoman Linda Foskett said: “Deborah is especially known for her distinctive semi-abstract monotypes.

“She explores the creative space between abstraction and representation, allowing her freedom to manipulate surroundings taken from memory and experience. She is drawn to the drama of changing light as seen in many of her works.”

The exhibition will run until November 11. The gallery is open Thursday until Sunday.



The award-winning Tom Gates series of books come to the stage of The Mayflower, Southampton for the very first time as part of a year-long UK tour – a very special tour for their Brighton-based creator Liz Pichon

The tour has been on the road since February, and she’s happy to admit: yes, she has been taking selfies in front of the tour posters.

It’s the latest chapter in a story of remarkable success for Tom Gates who now features in a brand-new story exclusively for the stage (Mayflower, October 18-20).

So far, more than 5 million copies of Tom Gates books have been sold in the UK and abroad, in 43 languages

