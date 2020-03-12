Family fun in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss...

Nettie Sheridan directs The Elephant Man for the Southwick Players this week. The production runs from March 11-14 at The Barn Theatre, Southwick.

Tickets are on sale on 01273 597094. Tickets are also available online at www.southwickplayers.org.uk, priced at £12.

“As a long-time fanatic of all things David Lynch (who directed the film version), the story of The Elephant Man has intrigued me since the 1980s,” Nettie says.

“The play concerns the tragic story of Joseph (Carey) Merrick, born in Leicester in 1862 and who died at The London Hospital in Whitechapel in 1890, at 27 years of age.

“He was born an ordinary child, and it was not until he was a toddler that lumps and swellings started to appear on his face.

“After his loving mother died when he was just 11 years old, and his father remarried, he was somewhat neglected and then sent to live with his uncle after many attempts to run away from home.”

St Patrick’s Raceday will make Fontwell Park the place to be on Saturday, March 14.

Spokeswoman Gabriella Iacono said: “Fancy trying something a bit different to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year? Head down to Fontwell Park to see seven excellent races.

“Make sure to get there when gates open to get your free pint of Guinness on us when you purchase an advance ticket.”

Gabriella added: “After the races, there’ll be a live Irish band so you can end your day shaking your shamrocks! It’s a great day for all and remember under-18s go free!

“Get your tickets now while you can at www.fontwellpark.co.uk.”

Full details about the racing from the racecourse.

Lancing College and the Cathedral of the Downs is the title of the next Speakers Corner session at the Ashington Centre, Foster Lane, Ashington, RH20 3PG on Friday, March 13 from 7.30pm-8.30pm.

Former Lancing pupil and current chapel guide Roger Overton-Smith unfolds the story of the founder, Nathanial Woodard and his vision that created the remarkable chapel alongside the college.

Admission £3 (students free). Doors open at 7pm. You are welcome to bring your own refreshments: free tea and coffee will be available. For more information contact alhmoss@gmail.com.

Grown women, aching feet and heaving bosoms…. Cheshire Cats by Gail Young is the next production from the Rustington Players.

Directed by Vinny Shepherd, it will run from Wednesday to Saturday, March 11-14 at 7.45pm at the Woodlands Centre, Rustington, BN16 3HB.

Spokeswoman Rita Rooke-Matthews said: “Follow the Cheshire Cats team on their emotional journey as they walk their way to fundraising success for Cancer Research through a London Moonwalk.

“The play is a cross between a girls night out and a serious mission to support a worthy cause close to many hearts.”

