Family fun in the Brighton and Worthing area

The Addams Family is the attraction as Brighton Theatre Group Youth move into Hove’s Old Market for a week, promising a spectacular version of the musical comedy from the writers of multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows: she’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family.

With his cherished Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship……….with a twist! The company promise a live orchestra, the original score and musical comedy at its best. Performances are Tuesday, February 18 to Sunday, February 23 at The Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival 2020 Tour is promising “thrilling adventure” when it heads to Brighton twice this year.

The festival is touring until May 26. It stops off at Brighton Dome on February 14 and April 3, with a different set of films at each.

Tour co-ordinator Rosie Fuller said: “The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back for 2020, bringing a brand-new selection of gripping action and adventure films to more venues than ever before in the UK and Ireland. The tour features two different collections of extraordinary films from the world’s best adventure film-makers, with super-human challenges, soulful journeys and spectacular cinematography.”

Milkshake! Live – Milkshake Monkey’s Musical is the half-term fun at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, February 20.

Milkshake Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical, but when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake friends come to help, creating “the most dazzling show you have ever seen.” Be part of the production as you learn the songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake friends, and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and stage come together. Starring Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper and Nella the Princess Knight.

A Monster Calls, based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an idea by Siobhan Dowd, comes to Chichester Festival Theatre from February 6-15.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won’t stop interfering and the kids at school won’t look him in the eye.

Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It’s come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it’s finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

