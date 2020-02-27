Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss...

From Albrecht Dürer to John Piper, a new exhibition at Petworth House looks at how the skies have been depicted in art.

Skyscape runs at the National Trust venue until March 18.

Focusing on aerial rather than terrestrial landscapes, it will offer visitors the chance to view masterpieces spanning 500 years of European art.

Showcasing nearly forty objects from the Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford, Skyscape is inspired by John Constable’s (1776-1837) statement of October 23 1821 that ‘It will be difficult to name a class of landscape in which the sky is not the keynote, the standard of scale and the chief organ of sentiment.’

+++

Crongton Knights plays the Theatre Royal Brighton from Wednesday, March 4-Saturday, March 7.

Life isn’t easy on the Crongton Estate and for McKay and his mates it’s all about keeping their heads down but when a friend finds herself in trouble, they set out on a mission that goes further than any of them imagined.

Crongton Knights will take you on a night of madcap adventure as McKay and his friends The Magnificent Six encounter the dangers and triumphs of a mission gone awry.

In this world premiere adaptation of Alex Wheatle’s award-winning novel, the pulse of the city is alive on stage with a soundscape of beatboxing and vocals laid down by the cast and created by acclaimed musician Conrad Murray. Crongton Knights is about the friends you’ll never forget and how lessons learned the hard way can bring you closer together.

Tickets from the venue on https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/crongton-knights/theatre-royal-brighton/

+++

Grayshott Folk Club welcomes Canadian Celtic folk band Còig on Saturday, February 29.

Club spokesman Des O’Byrne said: “Còig are a Canadian Celtic super group from Nova Scotia and having had several Canadian bands playing for us at Grayshott in the past, we know that Canucks never do things by halves.

“If you love authentic Celtic/Irish folk music, played by outstanding musicians, you will love Còig.

“Each member of Còig is a virtuoso musician and together they make a wonderful ensemble.”

Tickets £18.

Available from Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096.

+++

Yorkshire folk duo Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow play Brighton on the back of newfound fame after penning the theme tune for Sally Wainwright’s hit BBC1/HBO drama Gentleman Jack.

Spokeswoman Maxine Soars said: “It has earnt them global admiration, appearances on TV, Radio 4 Woman’s Hour and concerts that sell out months in advance. February/March 2020 sees the duo playing significantly bigger venues as they embark on their #GentlemanJack Tour. The eight-date tour is a celebration of the success of their song and features two key locations in the history of Anne Lister. (featured in the show)”

They play the Sallis Benney Theatre, Brighton on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm.

