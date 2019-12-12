Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre will be heading down the celebrated Yellow Brick Road this Christmas as they stage The Wizard of Oz by L Frank Baum in their traditional festive slot on Chichester’s main-house stage

Running from December 14-29, it comes with a recommended age of seven and up and will be directed, as was last year’s show, by Lucy Betts.

The show comes during the 80th anniversary of the release of the landmark Judy Garland film.

The CFT are promising a faithful adaptation of Baum’s classic novel in a version which was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and features all the beloved songs from the 1939 movie, including Over the Rainbow, If I Only Had a Brain and We’re Off To See The Wizard.

When Dorothy runs away from her home in Kansas with her faithful dog Toto, she’s caught up in a terrifying cyclone and finds herself in the strange and magical land of Oz....

Tickets from the CFT.

Cast and audiences will be heading down the Yellow Brick Road in Bognor Regis this Christmas, but this time it’s very much a pantomime version of The Wizard of Oz you will be getting at the Regis Centre, running from December 11 -January 4.

The producers are promising that this pantomime season will be the best ever at the Alexandra Theatre.

A spokesman said: “Why not join us for a fun packed show, a production full of laughter, comedy, spectacle and traditional pantomime nonsense. With a little something for everyone, this has to be the best value for money pantomime on the south coast - a modern, traditional pantomime for the whole family.”

Jamie Bannerman as The Lion (last seen as Abanazar inAladdin), Scottish Duo Lemetti and Mirren as The Scarecrow and Tin Man,

Vicky Edwards as the Good Witch, Drew Donnell as the Wicked Witch (last seen as Cruella in Cinderella); and introducing Katie Bennett as Dorothy. Tickets on 01243 861010.

Join Pallant House Gallery this Christmas for festive fun for all the family plus the promise of “unique gifts at affordable prices.”

Get ready for Christmas and make decorations during the Chichester Starlight Trail or browse and buy unique works of affordable art in the community programme fundraising exhibition.

A highlight is Kate’s Bakes, a sumptuous bakery of knit and crochet baked goods by artist Kate Jenkins. Our annual community programme fundraising exhibition also returns, offering a chance to buy unique Christmas presents and help raise vital funds for our community programme.

“This Christmas visitors will find part of the 18th century townhouse transformed into a festive bakery. The only difference is that every cake, mince pie and gingerbread man has been knitted or crocheted by textile artist Kate Jenkins."

Otto and The Robin will be the Christmas show at The Spring, Havant from December 19-28.

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “The show is a warming festive tale of friendship and learning to be a little bit bold and is a wonderful way to celebrate with your family

“It’s winter time and cold enough to snow. Otto lives at the edge of the tiny village. He’s been invited to the annual Christmas party hosted by the chatty baker and old school friend, Maggie. It isn’t that he doesn’t want to go, it’s just that he is very shy, so he has decided to stay at home on his own not talking to anyone.

“Then a cheeky robin arrives at his window...”

