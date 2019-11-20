Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

West Wittering Players launch into Alan Ayckbourn’s Seasons Greetings for their autumn production. Director Dennis Harrison is promising festive fun with all the usual festive tensions bubbling away.

“The action centres around a typical family Christmas with all the convivial, friendly, family fun …. what could possibly go wrong? But it does give us a very funny play with, I suspect, some family characters the audience might recognise. It is such an iconic play in terms of the relationships of the family. You have got four couples that are at various stages in their marriages coming together at Christmas and reacting in the ways that you do at Christmas, trying to make the whole thing a friendly, happy, festive occasion but tripping up over domestic issues.” The play runs from Wednesday, November 20 to Saturday, November 23 at The West Wittering Memorial Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 and £7.50 and will be on sale at Saya’s News, Rookwood Road and on 01243 513110.

Transition Craft and Design is offering an exhibition in Chichester’s Oxmarket from Tuesday,November 19 to Sunday, December 1.

Artists taking part in the Chichester show include Tara Kennedy, Annette Mills, Nicky Lawrence, Manuela Kagerbauer, Johanna Hannah, Jennifer Jones, Jo Lally, Colleen Hillman, Steven Edwards and Susan Stringfellow.

Jo said: “We are a collective with members from across the south east, south central and London.”

The exhibition features recent work by members of the collective Transition.

“The collective’s joint concerns focus on materiality and the innovative use of materials within traditional craft disciplines.

The Big Band at Christmas plays Bognor’s Regis Centre on Sunday, November 24. Spokesman Chris Smith said: “The show performed by Five Star Swing was featured at London’s Leicester Square Theatre and BBC Children in Need, promising all your favourite Christmas songs given the dynamic Big Band treatment, from Glenn Miller, Sinatra, Basie, Nat King Cole.”

Also featured is Simone from the Ivy Benson Orchestra, and Chris Smith (Jnr) composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band, Herb Miller Big Band (Glenn’s brother), plus Tony Bennett’s trombonist. Tickets on 01243 861010 or www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.

The Dean of Chichester, The Very Rev Stephen Waine will welcome 200 Livery men and women from across Sussex to the Cathedral for a special Thanksgiving Service on Saturday, Nov 23. The service will be a unique gathering of the Livery Companies outside of London and will give thanks for their work in the Sussex region.

Livery Companies are trade associations in the City of London, almost all of which are known as the “Worshipful Company of...” their relevant trade, craft or profession. The medieval companies originally developed as guilds and were responsible for the regulation of their trades.

