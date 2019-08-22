Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

Summer season variety returns to Bognor Regis this week with Live at the Regis in the town’s Alexandra Theatre. Comedian Bobby Davro heads to the town for a line-up which also includes ventrioloquist Max Fulham.

Vicky Edwards will be compering the show: “It was the Victorians who really embraced variety as perfect seaside fun. They were spot on. What could be more fun than a day on the beach followed by an evening of melody, dance and laughter? Those Victorians might have been straight laced on the surface, but when it comes to variety they definitely knew how to let their hair down and their corsets out.”

Keen to see if there was an appetite for traditional variety in Bognor, producer Hazel Latus tested the water four years ago. Doing respectable business, the following year the show did better. By year three it was a sell-out success. It runs from Wednesday, August 21-Sunday, August 25, 7.30pm Weds-Sat; 2.30pm Weds, Sat and Sun. Tickets: www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.

With the Chichester Cinema at New Park celebrating its ruby anniversary this year,

cinema founder and president Roger Gibson admits he felt an added pressure when he was putting together this year’s 28th Chichester International Film Festival. Running until August 25, the film festival is now entering its final few days, bringing to a conclusion a fabulous mix of films old and new. Alongside retrospectives, there have been UK premieres and plenty of UK previews, a glimpse into what we will be getting later in the year.

It is certainly the cinema’s most ambitious festival yet, says Roger who admits he is always driven by trying to surpass the previous year. Tickets from New Park.

Arundel Festival once again comes promised as the perfect showcase for the town.

The festival runs until August 26, a packed celebration of both arts and community.

In its 41st year, the festival will offer its now traditional theatre and gallery trails, a host of stage performances and music and entertainment in the streets and by the river Arun.

The festival features the ever-popular gallery trail, plus the chance to see eight plays in a day with the theatre trail.

There are also productions from Drip Action Theatre Company and from the Arundel Players.

Arundel Museum presents its summer exhibition 2019 of artworks created by students from secondary schools in the area.

The participating schools are: Bishop Luffa CE School, Chichester High School, Lancing College, Slindon College, St Philip Howard Catholic High School and The Chichester Free School. The exhibition features GCSE and A level work.

Museum trustee Suzanne Evans said: “The pressure of end of year examinations and external moderation has not deterred the teachers from promoting their students’ work and all were keen to be part of this unique show.”

