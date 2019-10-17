Family fun coming up in the Brighton and Worthing areas

Things you won't want to miss!

Lancing Repertory Players will be offering the original play version of Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers as their annual October production.

Blood Brothers is now most famous as a musical but Russell originally wrote it as a play and it was first performed in conjunction with Merseyside Young People’s Theatre in 1981.

He went on to develop the play into the musical which has toured the globe ever since and won three Laurence Olivier awards along the way.

It tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences

Lancing Rep will be offering four performances in Lancing Parish Hall, South Street, Lancing. Performances start at 8pm from Wednesday, October 23 to Saturday, October 26.

Tickets on www.lancingrep.co.uk/book or by calling the box office on 07933 958823.

Doors 7.30pm.

With National Apple Day this weekend, Bury Village is hosting its very first Apple Day on Sunday, October 20.

The event starts at 9.30am with an optional walk of around three miles (4.5km) from Bury Village Hall to Pill Pond in West Burton where there are several rare apple trees, planted over fifty years ago, that can be picked for juicing. Awaiting walkers (who bring their own mug) is free hot chocolate and coffee, before returning to Bury Village Hall for the apple pressing between 12-2pm.

At the Village Hall there will be children’s games, burger, hot dogs and apple crumble (in return for a small cash donation) followed by a fruit tree planting in the village as part of the Thousand Trees initiative.

The roar-some tea-guzzling tiger returns in an acclaimed stage adaptation of The Tiger Who came to Tea.

The Olivier Award nominated show will be at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20 as the piece celebrates more than ten years on stage. The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger! The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see is a tiger...

The next presentation from The Mary How Trust Film Society is Rocketman, the Elton John biopic.

It will be screening on Tuesday, October 22 at 7.30pm at West Chiltington Village Hall.

Tickets cost £6. Loyalty card: watch six films and get your seventh free.Tickets available on the door and from The Mary How Trust screening rooms and office – call Clare Flexman on 01798 877646; The Mary How Trust charity shop in Pulborough; The Card Centre, Storrington; and Cherilyn/Nisa Local, West Chiltington. The Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention spots the early signs of cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

