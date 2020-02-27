Family fun coming up in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss...

Crongton Knights plays the Theatre Royal Brighton from Wednesday, March 4-Saturday, March 7.

Life isn’t easy on the Crongton Estate and for McKay and his mates it’s all about keeping their heads down but when a friend finds herself in trouble, they set out on a mission that goes further than any of them imagined.

Crongton Knights will take you on a night of madcap adventure as McKay and his friends The Magnificent Six encounter the dangers and triumphs of a mission gone awry.

In this world premiere adaptation of Alex Wheatle’s award-winning novel, the pulse of the city is alive on stage with a soundscape of beatboxing and vocals laid down by the cast and created by acclaimed musician Conrad Murray. Crongton Knights is about the friends you’ll never forget and how lessons learned the hard way can bring you closer together.

Tickets from the venue on https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/crongton-knights/theatre-royal-brighton/

Yorkshire folk duo Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow play Brighton on the back of newfound fame after penning the theme tune for Sally Wainwright’s hit BBC1/HBO drama Gentleman Jack.

Spokeswoman Maxine Soars said: “It has earnt them global admiration, appearances on TV, Radio 4 Woman’s Hour and concerts that sell out months in advance. February/March 2020 sees the duo playing significantly bigger venues as they embark on their #GentlemanJack Tour. The eight-date tour is a celebration of the success of their song and features two key locations in the history of Anne Lister. (featured in the show)”

They play the Sallis Benney Theatre, Brighton on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm.

Round The Horne is remembered on Sunday, March 1 at Theatre Royal Brighton. From the producers of the UK tours of The Goon Show and Hancock’s Half Hour comes another radio comedy classic live on stage. From 1965-68 there wasn’t a bigger radio programme in Britain than the ground-breaking Round the Horne. For half an hour every Sunday afternoon, audiences of up to 15 million people would gather around the wireless to listen to Kenneth Horne and his merry crew get up to all sorts of mischief. Characters included Rambling Sid Rumpo, Charles and Fiona, J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock, and Julian and Sandy.

Steyning Jazz Club welcomes the Andy Dickens’ Quintet on Friday, March 6 with their vibrant 30s-40s jazz. Andy on trumpet, flugelhorn and vocals, brings together Tim Huskisson, piano; Al Nichols, tenor sax; Manuel Alvarez, double bass; and Rod Brown on drums and hand-beats.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “This hand-picked quintessential quintet has a wry presentation style and a range of popular irresistible jazz.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ at 8pm.

Doors open 7.15pm. Information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.

